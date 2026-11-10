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Your reflection in the mirror will change: a small addition to the waist reset the silhouette

Women

The silhouette of the 2026 wardrobe is being redefined by a specific adjustment to the waist and hip line: the strategic placement of secondary layers. Rather than relying on a single, unbroken column of fabric, the look is built around the addition of bandanas, sashes, or structured overskirts that interrupt the vertical flow. This modification creates a visible change in proportion, anchoring the eye at the waist and adding weight to the hips without altering the underlying garment.

The model in a gray coat and a plaid skirt
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The model in a gray coat and a plaid skirt

The primary function of this styling choice is to alter the visual structure of soft fabrics or to soften rigid tailoring. A lightweight scarf tied over a skirt introduces a sense of movement that a static hem lacks, while a peplum-style skirt adds volume at the hips, creating a distinct contrast with the torso. This is not merely about adding accessory; it is about manipulating the shape of the body within the frame of the clothing.

For the wearer, this approach offers a practical method of diversifying existing pieces without requiring a complete replacement of the wardrobe. A shirt or thin sweater knotted at the waist serves as a functional equivalent to a tailored peplum, lending a relaxed, unstructured quality to formal trousers or jeans. The effect is immediate: the line of the body is broken up, introducing a layer of complexity that transforms a standard outfit into a composed look.

This technique is effective across a range of contexts, from classic formal skirts to casual denim. The key lies in the deliberate placement of the additional element. Whether it is a dedicated overskirt or a repurposed top, the result is a silhouette that feels constructed rather than worn, providing a clear visual signal of intentionality in daily dress.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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