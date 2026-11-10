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The jewelry pedestal has collapsed: high luxury pearls merged with the grain of baggy denim

Women

The pearl strand, once a rigid marker of formal etiquette and the singular domain of the black dress, has shifted its placement for the Winter 2027 season. The most telling change is not in the jewelry itself, but in the fabric it rests upon. Instead of the polished surfaces of evening wear, pearls are now appearing against the coarse grain of baggy denim and the matte texture of joggers.

A young woman in a pearl necklace
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A young woman in a pearl necklace

This shift in pairing alters the visual weight of the accessory. When a pearl necklace is worn with a basic t-shirt or an oversized silhouette, the inherent "preciousness" of the gem is neutralized. The contrast transforms the piece from a symbol of status into a tool of irony, balancing the luxury of the luster against the indifference of casual wear.

Materiality and Layering

Recent collections suggest a move toward layering that hides and reveals. The Row, for instance, has presented pearl strands worn beneath sheer turtlenecks, where the fabric creates a blurred, muted filter over the jewelry. This reduces the sharp definition of the pearls, integrating them into the garment rather than letting them sit on top as a finished ornament.

Other houses are modifying the composition of the strands. Chanel has begun blending pearls with plastic elements, bright crystals, and colored stones, breaking the monochromatic monotony of the classic white string. Meanwhile, brands like By Malene Birger, Alessandra Rich, and Magda Butrym are splitting the application into two distinct directions: high-romanticism involving bows and draping, or a strict, minimalist integration into a neutral wardrobe.

For a woman over 50, this shift in proportion offers a practical alternative to the traditional matching set. Replacing the predictable combination of a pearl necklace and stud earrings with a pairing of high-quality knitwear or denim prevents the look from appearing static, shifting the focus from age-appropriate formality to a more dynamic, contemporary ease.

The interest in these noble textures extends to the extremities, where "jewelry manicures" in deep amethyst tones mirror the shift toward incorporating rich, gemstone-inspired colors into daily routines. The pearl has moved from the pedestal of a "special occasion" to a functional element of a daily uniform, where the value lies in how effortlessly the luxury is worn.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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