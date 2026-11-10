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Ghost Wing Liner: Soft Edge Definition for Natural Lift

Women

The distinct, sharp edge of a traditional cat-eye liner is being replaced by a softer, more diffused perimeter known as the "ghost wing." Where the classic wing relies on high-contrast pigment and graphic precision to lift the eye, the ghost wing utilizes a shift in texture and edge definition to achieve a similar lift without the starkness of a liquid line.

Eye makeup
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
Eye makeup

The Variable of Edge Diffusion

The visible difference lies in the transition between the pigment and the skin. A standard liner creates a hard boundary; the ghost wing creates a gradient. By substituting ultra-black liquid liners with cream shadows or kohl in taupe, brown, or beige, the makeup mimics a natural shadow rather than a painted stroke. This change in color saturation and finish allows the eye to appear elongated while maintaining a softer, more open expression.

The technical execution centers on the outer third of the eyelid. Applying a cream product close to the lash line provides the necessary density, but the defining operation is the use of a slanted brush to pull the pigment toward the temple and slightly upward. The goal is to treat the pigment as a blurred extension of the lash line rather than a standalone geometric shape.

To further reduce the friction between the makeup and the skin, a matte shadow in a grey-brown or nude tone is often pressed over the blended edge. This step eliminates any remaining harshness, ensuring the wing exists as a suggestion of shape rather than a defined border. The internal corner of the eye remains clear, preserving the brightness of the gaze.

The effect is completed by applying mascara with an emphasis on the outer lashes. This reinforces the upward trajectory established by the diffused pigment, grounding the visual lift in the natural direction of the lash growth.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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