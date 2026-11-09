Pore Enlargement: Structural Changes and Treatment Limits

Enlarged pores are not a temporary cosmetic flaw but a structural change in the skin's architecture, driven by the mechanics of the underlying muscle and the accumulation of sebum. Natalia Stepanova, chief physician at a center for aesthetic medicine, explains that each pore is associated with a muscle that can stretch and lose tonus if cleaning is insufficient. Over time, gravity and sebum buildup make these changes resistant to home care, necessitating professional intervention to address the root structural issue.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by LBPics, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Nose with black spots

The Limits of Daily Skincare

For many, daily discipline remains the primary defense against pore expansion. The standard protocol involves deep cleansing, toning to normalize pH, and the application of a targeted serum or moisturizer. For teenagers dealing with occasional breakouts, a basic hydrating cream is often sufficient. However, young adults between 18 and 25 who suffer from multiple comedones typically require a serum, which must be "sealed in" with a cream. This routine calls for a daytime product with SPF and a separate evening treatment designed to hydrate or treat the skin. In this context, pore-reducing masks function as supportive maintenance tools rather than standalone solutions for significant structural changes.

When pores are heavily congested with visible open or closed comedones, home remedies reach their limit. A medical approach becomes necessary, starting with regular manual or device-assisted facial cleansing. For skin that tends to clog quickly, practitioners may recommend these sessions every two months. If cleansing alone fails to produce lasting results, a specialist might prescribe a course of superficial or medium-depth peels, particularly for patients who prefer to avoid laser technologies.

Laser Interventions for Structural Repair

For active acne and pronounced pore dilation, photodynamic therapy (PDT) using a laser such as the Ellipse is often employed. The procedure involves applying a photosensitizing gel to the cleansed skin and exposing it to laser flashes. This method targets active inflammation and pore congestion. While the treatment can be moderately painful, it is generally well-tolerated and serves as a potent tool against severe inflammation.

For patients whose pores have already stretched structurally, ablation CO2 resurfacing offers a deeper level of intervention. This technique is typically recommended for individuals over 40 or 45, whose pores may remain visible even under foundation. The CO2 laser ablates the upper layers of the skin, triggering a regeneration process that tightens the pore structure, reduces post-acne scarring, and evens out the skin's texture. It is important to note that no single procedure is a universal solution; effective treatment requires a diagnostic assessment and an individualized plan tailored to the specific condition of the skin.