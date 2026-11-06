Accessory Placement Shifts: Asymmetric Earrings, Functional Brooches, Upper-Arm Cuffs

The shift in how accessories are placed this season is not about a total overhaul of the wardrobe, but a recalibration of where the eye lands. On the runways of Vivienne Westwood and Dior, the traditional mirror-image symmetry of jewelry has been replaced by a deliberate imbalance. The use of mismatched earrings or a single, heavy chain draped over one shoulder shifts the center of gravity of an outfit, transforming a balanced look into something slightly off-kilter.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A young woman in a pearl necklace

For a daily wearer, this means a choice between subtlety and statement. A thin, asymmetrical gold thread on one ear provides a quiet disruption to a professional look, while the pairing of oversized, almost toy-like pieces on only one side of the body creates a visual tension that serves as the primary focal point of an evening ensemble.

Functional Ornamentation

Brooches have moved from the realm of vintage formality to a tool of structural modification. At Dries Van Noten and Acne Studios, these pins were not merely pinned to lapels but used to cinch fabric or secure the straps of a top. The physical act of pinning multiple brooches into a single cluster changes the silhouette of a garment, allowing the wearer to gather material or create a customized drape on the fly.

This transition from decorative to functional allows a basic garment to be reshaped. By grouping several pins together, the fabric is pulled in a specific direction, turning a standard silhouette into a tailored, idiosyncratic shape without the need for permanent alterations.

The Upper-Arm Pivot

The placement of jewelry has migrated upward, with Eckhaus Latta and Simone Rocha highlighting the forearm and upper arm. While the runway presentations favored bare skin, the practical application of this detail lies in its interaction with fabric. A rigid metallic cuff worn over the sleeve of a tight turtleneck or a long-sleeve jersey changes the proportion of the arm, creating a sharp, architectural break in the softness of the knitwear.

This layering technique adds a physical dimension to a flat outfit. The cuff compresses the sleeve, creating a slight puff above the wrist and a structured anchor point on the arm, introducing a mechanical, industrial element to an otherwise simple daily kit.