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New seasonal fashion motif: why the bambi print is replacing leopard in 2026 wardrobes

Women

Animal prints have long served as a reliable staple in wardrobes, but the winter 2026 season is shifting focus toward a softer variant often referred to as the "bambi print." Unlike the aggressive geometry of leopard spots or the high-contrast scales of python, this motif consists of irregular dots in cream, tan, and espresso shades, evoking the fur of the Disney deer from the 1942 classic. The effect is quiet and romantic, stripping away visual noise in favor of a neutral palette that blends easily with both muted and saturated colors, making it a functional choice for colder months.

Женщина в меховом пальто
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Женщина в меховом пальто

The distinction lies in its wearability and texture rather than mere color. On faux-fur jackets, the pattern acts as a textural accent, while on leather accessories or footwear, it functions as a graphic element against clean lines. For instance, Puma Speedcat Ballet Doelette sneakers and Topshop Nela Mid Heel Mules use the motif to create contrast without sacrificing the softness of the silhouette. This approach allows the print to remain a subtle detail rather than a dominant statement.

Material and Price Point

The motif appears across a wide range of price points, with its function changing according to the material. In the mass-market segment, items like a Zara scarf, a Tommy Hilfiger leather belt, or River Island trousers use the print to diversify a neutral wardrobe. Here, the pattern is applied to dense fabrics or leather to provide a touch of variety without overwhelming the outfit.

In the mid-tier category, the focus shifts to texture. A MANGO jacket with a suede-like effect and a fuzzy skirt demonstrate how the print interacts with tactile materials. Similarly, a Karen Millen transitional jacket offers a reversible design, pairing the print on one side with plain leather on the other, allowing for a change in visual weight depending on the layer.

At the luxury level, the emphasis is on craftsmanship and fabric drape. A LouLou de Saison coat shows how the pattern works on voluminous fabric, while a STAUD calf-hair clutch turns the motif into a tactile experience. The print's versatility is further highlighted by its application on both athletic and evening footwear, such as Next Premium slip-ons and Adidas Originals Samba Og sneakers. In these contexts, the natural softness of the pattern is preserved, allowing it to serve as either a standalone accent or a component of a complex ensemble without losing its delicate character.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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