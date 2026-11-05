World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Germany accelerates hydrogen corridor development through increased pipe production in Mülheim
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
India extends $500 million credit line to Guyana for infrastructure and defence
Why doctors want stricter limits on nitrates in your tap water
Central Bank of Brazil maintains Selic rate at 13.75 percent amid inflation concerns
Political Calm Masks Physical Blockade: Strait of Hormuz Attacks Defy Falling Energy Prices
Philippines nuclear timeline slips to 2038 as regulator framework remains incomplete
World Gold Council data revealed rise in gold usage for advanced integrated circuit manufacturing
Kyrgyzstan's small hydro capacity reaches 150 MW with 50 more plants under construction

Winter Hair Care: How Headwear Friction and Moisture Levels Affect Styling

Women

Winter imposes a specific set of physical constraints on hair. The primary issue is not temperature itself, but the mechanical compression and friction caused by headwear. Stylist Ekaterina Kulakova, speaking with Gazeta.Ru, notes that the structure of a hairstyle often breaks down not due to cold air, but because the hair is subjected to forces it was not prepared to withstand. The result is a loss of volume, the formation of creases, and static charge. The starting state of the hair-specifically its dryness and moisture level-determines how it reacts to these external pressures.

Hair dryer and round comb during styling
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Adam Winger is licensed under Free
Hair dryer and round comb during styling

The first point of failure is often the exit from the door. Kulakova emphasizes that wet hair is structurally vulnerable to deformation. When a beanie is placed over damp strands, the hair shaft is compressed in a wet, plastic state. As it dries under the weight of the hat, it sets into the shape of the hat's interior, creating rigid creases that are difficult to restore without heat or water. The practical requirement is simple: hair must be fully dry before it encounters the tension of headwear. This prevents the cuticle layer from locking into a distorted shape.

The material interface between the hat and the hair creates a secondary problem: friction. For hair prone to frizz or dryness, this friction generates static electricity. Kulakova suggests that the internal lining of the hat matters as much as its external shape. A loose-fitting hat reduces the pressure that flattens the root, preserving natural lift. Furthermore, a lining made of smooth materials such as silk or satin lowers the coefficient of friction compared to rough wool or synthetic fibers. This reduction in friction limits the generation of static charge and minimizes the tugging that disrupts the hair's natural movement.

To manage the inherent dryness of winter air, the application of lightweight leave-in conditioner before heading out helps maintain a degree of flexibility in the hair strand. However, the choice of styling product must align with the goal of maintaining volume under pressure. Heavy mousses or hair sprays can be counterproductive; under the weight of a hat, these products can cause strands to clump together, resulting in a stiff, unnatural appearance once the hat is removed. Instead, products designed for root volume are more effective because they work with the hair's natural bounce rather than against it. For longer hair, the constant rubbing against a coat collar or hat lining poses a risk of mechanical damage. Gathering hair into a low ponytail or braid before putting on a hat reduces the surface area exposed to friction, protecting the length from the repeated abrasion that leads to split ends and frizz.

If static does occur despite these precautions, the remedy is immediate and minimal. An anti-static spray can neutralize the charge, and smoothing the hair with hands helps realign the cuticles without the need for heat styling, which would further dehydrate the hair in cold, dry conditions.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
World
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Americas
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Why using alcohol to self-medicate mental health symptoms makes conditions worse Alexander Shtorm From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within Andrey Nikolaev
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Last materials
Philippines nuclear timeline slips to 2038 as regulator framework remains incomplete
World Gold Council data revealed rise in gold usage for advanced integrated circuit manufacturing
Winter Hair Care: How Headwear Friction and Moisture Levels Affect Styling
Kyrgyzstan's small hydro capacity reaches 150 MW with 50 more plants under construction
Silent heart attacks defy standard warning signs: vascular stability determines the survival outcome
Nude Manicure on Short Nails: Tone Matching and Shape Selection
Winter Hat Proportion and Color Choices for a Balanced Silhouette
Thousands of macaques arrive in Britain for testing: the dark reality of modern laboratory trials
Kyrgyzstan implements Umut program to reduce childhood disability by 2030
Why Cats Ignore Their Names: Signal Filtering vs. Disobedience
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.