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Y Loop Suture Technique for Deep Tissue Repositioning

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New York-based oral surgeon Jan Trolley is introducing a technique he calls the "Y Loop," a suture-based method designed to address the specific vector of tissue descent that characterizes facial aging. Rather than adding volume or pulling skin uniformly upward, the procedure physically repositions existing fat pads. Trolley describes the mechanism as analogous to tightening a drawstring on a bag: needles are used to pass suture material through the skin, and knots are tied to anchor the tissues in an elevated position. For many patients, who often gesture by pressing their palms against their cheeks and moving them upward, this addresses a precise mechanical complaint rather than a general lack of fullness.

Non-surgical mesothread lift
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Non-surgical mesothread lift

The distinction between this approach and traditional thread lifts is a matter of vector and depth. Trolley argues that standard face threads, which are typically dissolvable and often barbed, pull skin in a single direction. However, the primary cause of facial sagging involves the displacement of deep tissues due to the weakening of supporting ligaments. "Threads don't work. This is a suture method," Trolley asserts, emphasizing that the Y Loop targets the deep structural shift rather than just the surface skin. It is important to note that long-term data regarding the durability of the Y Loop results are not yet sufficient to make definitive comparisons with thread lifts over time.

Addressing Volume and Structure

While the Y Loop corrects tissue displacement, it does not restore lost volume. To address this second aspect of aging, Trolley employs a complementary procedure he calls the "Y Lift." This technique involves the use of a blunt titanium cannula to create a pocket between the soft tissues and the bone, under the skin and muscles. Hyaluronic acid is then injected into this space to mimic the underlying bone structure rather than simply adding external bulk. According to Trolley's website, this procedure takes between 30 and 45 minutes, and results typically last two to four years. When used together, the two techniques cover the dual components of facial aging: the Y Lift restores structural support, while the Y Loop secures the displaced tissues.

Because both procedures involve working in deep anatomical layers, in close proximity to muscles, fat pads, and blood vessels, the qualification of the practitioner is a critical factor in the outcome. Patients are advised to seek providers with specific training in these techniques and to inquire about their experience with the procedure and potential complications. Trolley is scheduled to present the Y Loop method to the professional community at the VASTOZ conference in New York on November 13-14.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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