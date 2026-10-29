Brow Ptosis Correction: Neurotoxin Injections vs. Surgical Lifts

Drooping eyebrows, or brow ptosis, is a condition often driven by specific anatomical changes rather than a single cause. The physical manifestation typically involves the descent of the eyebrow arch or the outer tail, a shift resulting from either genetic bone structure, excess skin, or the hypertonicity of depressor muscles. Clinical correction begins with identifying which specific segment of the brow has migrated and what tissue type-muscle or skin-dominates the patient's dissatisfaction, whether it is a heavy center, a lowered tail, or folds on the upper eyelid.

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Neurotoxin Injection

The outer corner of the eyebrow frequently drops due to a baseline anatomical asymmetry: the muscles responsible for lifting the brow primarily support the inner two-thirds of the arch. Simultaneously, the muscles surrounding the eyes exert a downward pull on the outer tail during facial expressions such as squinting. Injecting a neurotoxin, such as botulinum toxin, into the corner of the eye temporarily relaxes this downward-pulling muscle. By reducing the antagonistic force, the lifting muscles can function with less resistance, producing a subtle elevation effect. In the glabellar region, the same mechanism is applied to relax the muscles responsible for vertical frown lines, thereby altering the resting expression.

Visible results from these injections typically emerge within two weeks. When the degree of lift achieved through neurotoxin is insufficient for the desired aesthetic outcome, practitioners may consider surgical alternatives.

Surgical Interventions

Surgical correction requires a more permanent physical alteration of tissue placement or volume. The choice of procedure depends on whether the primary issue is excess skin or deep muscular folds. The gliding brow lift is employed when skin accumulation occurs in the brow tail area, a condition often observed after vertical face lifts. This technique redistributes skin through small sutures that are removed after five days. For patients with very low brow position and deep central forehead folds, a pre-hairline forehead lift is utilized. This approach involves an incision along the hairline to smooth wrinkles and modify facial expression. Alternatively, a direct brow lift removes excess skin immediately above the brow line. While this method offers a durable correction, it leaves a visible scar that may sometimes be concealed with permanent makeup.

In approximately 90% of cases, brow elevation is performed concurrently with upper blepharoplasty, as heavy upper eyelids are often a secondary consequence of brow descent. Recovery timelines for both procedures are similar.

Limitations and Anatomical Constraints

The efficacy of these interventions is bounded by the patient's underlying anatomy. If a low brow position is congenital and not accompanied by excess skin, the potential for significant improvement through either surgical or injectable means is limited. Additionally, forehead height poses a mechanical challenge for endoscopic techniques; in patients with a high forehead, the distance between the incision site and the brow can hinder the secure fixation of tissues required for a stable lift.