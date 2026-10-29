World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Brow Ptosis Correction: Neurotoxin Injections vs. Surgical Lifts

Women

Drooping eyebrows, or brow ptosis, is a condition often driven by specific anatomical changes rather than a single cause. The physical manifestation typically involves the descent of the eyebrow arch or the outer tail, a shift resulting from either genetic bone structure, excess skin, or the hypertonicity of depressor muscles. Clinical correction begins with identifying which specific segment of the brow has migrated and what tissue type-muscle or skin-dominates the patient's dissatisfaction, whether it is a heavy center, a lowered tail, or folds on the upper eyelid.

Eyebrow correction
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Eyebrow correction

Neurotoxin Injection

The outer corner of the eyebrow frequently drops due to a baseline anatomical asymmetry: the muscles responsible for lifting the brow primarily support the inner two-thirds of the arch. Simultaneously, the muscles surrounding the eyes exert a downward pull on the outer tail during facial expressions such as squinting. Injecting a neurotoxin, such as botulinum toxin, into the corner of the eye temporarily relaxes this downward-pulling muscle. By reducing the antagonistic force, the lifting muscles can function with less resistance, producing a subtle elevation effect. In the glabellar region, the same mechanism is applied to relax the muscles responsible for vertical frown lines, thereby altering the resting expression.

Visible results from these injections typically emerge within two weeks. When the degree of lift achieved through neurotoxin is insufficient for the desired aesthetic outcome, practitioners may consider surgical alternatives.

Surgical Interventions

Surgical correction requires a more permanent physical alteration of tissue placement or volume. The choice of procedure depends on whether the primary issue is excess skin or deep muscular folds. The gliding brow lift is employed when skin accumulation occurs in the brow tail area, a condition often observed after vertical face lifts. This technique redistributes skin through small sutures that are removed after five days. For patients with very low brow position and deep central forehead folds, a pre-hairline forehead lift is utilized. This approach involves an incision along the hairline to smooth wrinkles and modify facial expression. Alternatively, a direct brow lift removes excess skin immediately above the brow line. While this method offers a durable correction, it leaves a visible scar that may sometimes be concealed with permanent makeup.

In approximately 90% of cases, brow elevation is performed concurrently with upper blepharoplasty, as heavy upper eyelids are often a secondary consequence of brow descent. Recovery timelines for both procedures are similar.

Limitations and Anatomical Constraints

The efficacy of these interventions is bounded by the patient's underlying anatomy. If a low brow position is congenital and not accompanied by excess skin, the potential for significant improvement through either surgical or injectable means is limited. Additionally, forehead height poses a mechanical challenge for endoscopic techniques; in patients with a high forehead, the distance between the incision site and the brow can hinder the secure fixation of tissues required for a stable lift.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Society
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Was Daniel Pearl killed?
Russia
Was Daniel Pearl killed?
Popular
How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills

Observable interactions during the first three months shape hygiene, social limits, and physical coordination.

How Mother Cats Teach Kittens Hygiene, Social Boundaries, and Survival Skills
Russia-Iran Partnership Shifts to Pipeline Transit Mechanics
Russia-Iran Partnership Shifts to Pipeline Transit Mechanics
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Russia Offers Arab Nations Its Post-Attack Refinery Repair Protocols
Humboldt Squid Shift: Forced Miniaturization Rewrites Marine Strategy Alexander Shtorm Repurposing Damaged Garden Hoses into Plant Protection Tools Marina Lebedeva Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks Lyuba Lulko
China's Yuan: Global investors look beyond US assets as Beijing's strategy solidifies
Finland and Norway Leaders Call Putin to Coordinate Positions Before Russia-US-Ukraine Talks
Energy War Chest: Moscow Launches Financial Offensive in Africa
Energy War Chest: Moscow Launches Financial Offensive in Africa
Last materials
Periorbital Aging: Distinct Dark Circle Causes and Targeted Clinical vs. Topical Interventions
Brow Ptosis Correction: Neurotoxin Injections vs. Surgical Lifts
At least 68 killed in Spain train crash, second major disaster in 2026
Amur Tiger and Polar Bear React Differently to Pumpkin Enrichment at Buffalo Zoo
U.S. Air Force veteran and two dogs reunite in California after two-month separation
Humboldt Squid Shift: Forced Miniaturization Rewrites Marine Strategy
Fossilized Megacauda sungei Reveals Early Mammalian Nursing Anatomy
Arapaima Scales as Bio-Composite Armor Against Predators
Flemish Giant: A Large, Docile Breed Requiring Specialized Care
Guyana's Rice Exports: EU's New Pesticide Rules Threaten $72 Million Trade
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.