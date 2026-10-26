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2027 Makeup Trends: Blush Placement and Matte Skin Shifts

Women

The primary visible shift in 2027 makeup trends is the migration of color intensity from the eyelid to the cheekbone, specifically through the extension of blush placement. Rather than treating blush as a subtle flush on the apple of the cheek, the technique involves applying pigment higher onto the temple and down the bridge of the nose. This geometric expansion creates a visual effect of natural, exercise-induced heat, a departure from the controlled, localized color of previous seasons. The variable controlling this result is not the shade of the product, but its physical placement relative to the facial bone structure, allowing a single wash of color to simulate depth and vitality across a wider surface area.

The girl inspects cosmetics and sorts the products in the bathroom
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
The girl inspects cosmetics and sorts the products in the bathroom

Simultaneously, the finish of the skin has undergone a textural adjustment. The ubiquitous dewy, glass-skin look has given way to a velvet matte base. This change is operationalized by keeping the foundation and base layers neutral and low-shine, while confining brightness to precise, point-based highlights. The visual goal is a tactile softness that reads as natural skin rather than a coated surface, where light reflects off specific high points-cheekbones, brow bones, and the cupid's bow-instead of diffusing across the entire face.

On the eyes, the technique emphasizes opacity over line work. Visagists are replacing sharp, graphic winged eyeliner with semi-transparent, watercolor-like shadow applications. This is achieved by using fingertips to press pastel or muted blue and plum tones into the eyelid, creating a diffuse, glowing effect that lacks hard edges. For those seeking contrast without complex application, colored mascara in shades of blue or plum serves as a standalone accent, creating a visual pop against the iris without the need for additional shadow work. The limitation here is that these soft, diffused effects rely heavily on the specific light of the setting; the "watercolor" effect requires adequate illumination to appear luminous rather than merely dirty, and the velvet matte skin requires careful hydration to avoid a dry, flat appearance.

Market Context and Product Dynamics

These aesthetic shifts align with broader market data indicating a consolidation of consumer spending. The global makeup market, valued at $1 trillion in 2025, is projected to continue growth through 2035. In 2025, global online sales grew by 18%, outpacing traditional retail channels. In the Russian market, turnover reached 1.433 trillion rubles in 2025, with the average online check reaching 3,600 rubles. This economic backdrop supports the trend toward fewer, higher-impact products. Consumers are increasingly favoring multifunctional items and premium quality for key statement pieces, such as long-wear blushes or pigmented mascaras, while simplifying their daily routines. The influence of K-beauty standards has further entrenched the preference for lightweight, multi-step textures that prioritize skin health and ease of application, reinforcing the industry's move away from heavy, fully coated looks toward these more adaptive, context-dependent techniques.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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