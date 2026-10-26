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Hailey Bieber's 'Cocoa with Marshmallows' Nails: Cool-Toned Brown Formula

Women

The shift toward autumn aesthetics often manifests in the nail salon as a move away from high-contrast summer palettes toward muted, desaturated tones. Recently, Hailey Bieber transitioned from her signature sheer nudes to a specific variation of brown described as "cocoa with marshmallows." This look, executed by celebrity technician Kim Truong, relies on a precise calibration of color to achieve a professional, neutral effect.

Autumn manicure
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Autumn manicure

The visual distinction of this manicure lies in its cool undertone. Unlike traditional browns that lean toward orange or red, this particular shade is a composition of beige, brown, and gray. By neutralizing the warmth, the color functions as a sophisticated neutral that blends more seamlessly with a wide range of wardrobes and skin tones.

The Role of Finish and Application

The perceived depth and polished look of the "cocoa" aesthetic depend heavily on the final layer. Truong emphasizes the use of a high-gloss top coat to create a "glass-like" finish. This reflective surface enhances the saturation of the cool-toned pigment, preventing the muted brown from appearing flat or matte.

From a technical standpoint, the durability and cleanliness of the application are achieved through two thin, thoroughly cured layers of polish. This prevents the pooling of pigment at the sidewalls and ensures a level surface. When combined with a precise cuticle treatment and surface buffing, the resulting finish minimizes the visibility of imperfections on the nail plate.

While the color is versatile enough to suit various shapes-from a soft square to the elongated stiletto preferred by Bieber-the choice of a neutral, mid-tone brown offers a practical advantage. Because the shade closely mimics certain natural shadows and skin tones, the gap created by nail growth is less visually jarring than it would be with a stark white or deep black, though the actual wear time remains dependent on the individual's nail chemistry and the quality of the product used.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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