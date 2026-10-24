World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

New Year 2027 Hair Trends: Texture Manipulation Over Architectural Structure

Women

New Year 2027 hair trends are shifting away from rigid, architectural structures toward a more relaxed, effortless aesthetic. For those starting with long hair, the primary transformation involves manipulating texture to create contrast rather than uniformity. The "wet look” wave exemplifies this by applying modeling gel only to the root and mid-lengths to achieve a glossy, damp appearance, while leaving the ends dry and mobile. This specific treatment creates a visual tension between the controlled, slicked body of the hair and the loose, natural movement at the tips, a finish that relies on the existing length to maintain volume without heavy styling tools.

Hair styling
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Hair styling

For shoulder-length hair, the focus shifts to dynamics and the definition of the neckline. A textured bun, for instance, is formed by gathering the hair into a low chignon but deliberately leaving the ends exposed and secured with wax. This creates sharp, graphic points that stand out against the softer mass of the bun, a detail that requires the hair to have enough density at the ends to hold the shape. Similarly, a side-parted loose curl style involves using a large curling iron to create soft waves, which are then separated by hand. By shifting the volume to one side and tucking the other behind the ear, the style emphasizes the jawline, a result that depends on the hair's natural ability to hold a loose set without immediate frizz.

Short Hair and Accessories

Short cuts offer a different canvas, where the starting state of smoothness dictates the final effect. The "glass bob” relies on a straightener and smoothing serum to achieve a mirror-like shine, a result that is only possible if the hair is cut blunt and lacks significant frizz. If the starting texture is more resistant, the alternative is a retro wave, where the fringe or front section is set into a precise, vintage curl and held with spray. This rigid form contrasts with the rest of the cut, and because it lacks the length for elaborate updos, the style often depends on accessories like a velvet bow or a large clip to provide visual weight and balance.

For those with very short hair or those seeking low-maintenance options, the application of accessories becomes the primary method of change. A simple "swept back” style uses gel to push the hair away from the face, highlighting makeup and jewelry, a look that works best on straight or fine hair that does not puff out against the scalp. For children, the goal is to balance aesthetic appeal with durability during active play. Styles like double buns, created by twisting two high ponytails into coils, or braids woven with colorful kanekalon strands, offer a way to secure the hair while adding visual interest. These practical choices ensure the style remains intact, allowing the focus to stay on the celebration rather than on constant adjustments.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Society
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
EAEU Institute Director Predicts EU Elite Replacement Over Russia Policy

EAEU Institute Director General Vladimir Lepekhin predicts a comprehensive replacement of EU political elites and a shift in relations with Russia, citing a crisis of confidence in Brussels' leadership and the erosion of national sovereignty.

EAEU Institute Director Predicts EU Elite Replacement Over Russia Policy
Putin, Trump, and Xi Potential APEC Summit Mirrors 1945 Yalta Conference Dynamics
Putin, Trump, and Xi Potential APEC Summit Mirrors 1945 Yalta Conference Dynamics
Northern Sea Route revenue is blocked by sanctions, not technology
Russian Analyst Accuses EU Protests of Hiding Dictatorial Agenda
Depression often hides as physical pain, not sadness Margarita Kicherova Why Beetroot Storage Fails: The Humidity Choice Between Wood Shavings and Ash Evgeniya Petrova The 'Therapeutic Wine' Myth: Why No Amount Is Truly Safe Marina Lebedeva
Tajikistan's Silent Guardian: How the snow leopard dictates mountain life
China and Russia Link Arctic Logistics to Halve Transit Times to Europe
Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation
Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation
Last materials
Scott Technology's Financial Leap: Mining and Services Fuel Unprecedented Results
A Rare Edge-On View Reveals the Exact Vertical Recipe for Building Planets
Analysts Challenge Venezuela's 303 Billion Barrel Oil Reserve Claim
Depression often hides as physical pain, not sadness
Yak-130M Shifts to Light Attack Role Using 2016 Performance Baseline
Volvo 245 Transfer traded agility for maximum internal volume
Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge Completed to Expand Guyana-Brazil Corridor
New Year 2027 Hair Trends: Texture Manipulation Over Architectural Structure
Asia Steel furnaces shut down after plant doubled furnace count without permits
Why Beetroot Storage Fails: The Humidity Choice Between Wood Shavings and Ash
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.