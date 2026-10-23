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Selena Gomez's Matte Merlot Nail Look with Gold Detailing and Piercing Constraints

Women

The shift toward deep, saturated palettes in autumn is exemplified by Selena Gomez's recent choice of a rich merlot shade, executed by nail technician Tom Bachik. The look relies on a soft almond shape of medium length, which provides a balanced canvas for a specific textural transition: the replacement of a traditional high-gloss topcoat with a matte finish. This choice transforms the deep burgundy pigment into a visual texture resembling velvet, flattening the light reflection and intensifying the perceived depth of the color.

Селена Гомез
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Селена Гомез

Material Execution and Structural Detail

The visual composition is accented with gold detailing, including minimalist arcs and dots at the base of the ring fingers. A more complex structural modification is present on the free edge: a nail piercing. To achieve this, a technician uses an ultra-thin drill bit to create a hole in the free edge of the nail. For structural integrity, the hole is typically positioned approximately two millimeters from the edge to minimize the risk of splitting the nail plate. The resulting aperture holds a small metal ring, which may be secured with a transparent gel at the junction point.

Working with dark matte coatings demands a high level of precision in nail plate preparation. Unlike glossy finishes, which can mask minor surface irregularities through light refraction, matte surfaces highlight any unevenness in the base application, making the preparation stage critical to the final aesthetic.

Functional Constraints of Nail Jewelry

While a piercing adds a metallic contrast to the velvet-matte finish, it introduces specific usability limits. The presence of a physical ring on the free edge increases the likelihood of snagging on knitwear, wool, or hosiery, which can lead to fabric damage or a mechanical pull on the nail itself. Furthermore, the space around the jewelry can collect fibers from clothing or residue from hand creams, necessitating more frequent cleaning of the nail tips than a standard manicure.

For those seeking the visual effect of gold accents without compromising the structural integrity of the nail plate, gold line art serves as a functional alternative. This approach maintains the aesthetic contrast against the dark burgundy background while avoiding the physical risks associated with drilling into the nail.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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