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3-Zone Facial Massage Routine for Muscle Tension and Fluid Retention

Women

Facial self-massage is a non-invasive practice that relies on mechanical manipulation to address muscle tension and fluid accumulation. The technique involves applying soft pressure to specific anatomical regions to influence the state of the underlying musculature and lymphatic circulation. Proponents of the method, as outlined in a recent article from the health blog Healthy, identify three primary zones where regular stimulation is claimed to reduce the appearance of aging and bloating.

Woman doing face massage
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Woman doing face massage

The core mechanism of the routine is the relaxation of muscles in a state of hypertonus. By physically engaging these tissues, the practice aims to alleviate the stiffness that can contribute to a heavy or tired appearance. The specific protocol focuses on three distinct areas: the temples, the region behind the lower jaw, and the muscular band running along the side of the neck.

Mechanics of the Routine

Each target area requires a specific physical action designed to engage the corresponding muscle groups without applying excessive force. The instructions emphasize gentle, controlled movements rather than aggressive kneading, with the goal of maintaining tissue integrity while promoting relaxation.

For the temporal area, the practice involves circular rubbing motions performed between five and 12 times. This section of the face is associated with the upper facial muscles, and the intended effect is a general reduction in tension in the forehead and temple region.

The second focus is the masseter muscle, located beneath the earlobe near the angle of the jaw. Here, the practitioner positions their fingers to perform five to six precise movements. This targets the jaw muscles, which can tighten over time and contribute to a squared-off lower face or jaw pain.

The third zone involves the sternocleidomastoid or related cervical muscles. To execute this step, one turns the head slightly to the side to locate the muscle band. Gentle rubbing is then applied, moving from the midpoint of the muscle toward the area behind the ear, repeated 10 to 12 times. The procedure is subsequently mirrored on the opposite side.

Claimed Outcomes and Physiological Basis

The visible results attributed to this routine are primarily linked to two physiological processes: the reduction of edema and the relaxation of specific muscle groups. The claim is that by normalizing lymphatic drainage and releasing muscle tension, the face appears less puffy and more defined.

Addressing the neck and jawline is cited as a method to mitigate morning swelling, often referred to as "morning puffiness." By encouraging the movement of fluids in these areas, the practice aims to restore a fresh complexion. This is distinct from structural changes to the skin; rather, it addresses the temporary volume caused by fluid retention.

Relaxation of the occipitofrontalis muscle, the large muscle spanning the forehead and scalp, is suggested to smooth the appearance of expression lines. While it does not remove deep structural wrinkles, reducing the tension in this muscle may make dynamic lines less prominent when the face is at rest. Additionally, easing the tightness of the masseter muscle is said to sharpen the jawline and soften the appearance of nasolabial folds, which can be exacerbated by chronic jaw clenching.

Finally, working with the cervical muscles is intended to reduce stagnation in the neck, potentially making the neck appear thinner and more slender. This outcome depends on the degree of existing muscle tension and fluid retention in the area.

It is important to distinguish between the immediate, reversible effects of massage and permanent structural changes. The practice is positioned as a supplementary tool in daily skincare, not a replacement for medical interventions. Experts caution that all movements must remain soft to avoid skin trauma or excessive stretching, which could counterproductive. Individual results will vary based on the degree of muscle tension, skin elasticity, and consistency of the practice. This method does not claim to alter bone structure or eliminate genetic signs of aging, but rather to manage the visible effects of muscle tone and fluid dynamics.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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