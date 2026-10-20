GUESS x Leonie Hanne: Layering Armor and Softness in the Fall/Winter 2026 Capsule

The tension in a wardrobe often exists between the desire for armor and the inclination toward softness. In the Fall/Winter 2026 capsule from Leonie Hanne for GUESS, this conflict is not resolved by choosing one over the other, but by layering them into a single silhouette.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Autumn fashion: leather jacket

The most immediate signal of this approach is the burgundy croc-embossed leather maxi trench. Its rigidity-the stand-up collar and the heavy, lacquered surface-establishes a sharp, architectural boundary. However, the wearability of the look shifts when that structure is paired with the fluidity of lace skirts or the matte drape of cashmere palazzo pants. By placing a heavy leather exterior over a weightless fabric, the outfit moves from a statement of sheer power to a study in proportion.

The Shift in Texture

Where a traditional professional wardrobe might lean entirely on structured tailoring, this collection introduces a specific collision of materials. The juxtaposition of coarse leather against delicate lace changes the visual meaning of the ensemble; the leather no longer reads as purely utilitarian or rebellious, and the lace ceases to be solely romantic. Together, they create a balanced silhouette that allows a wearer to transition from a rigid, decisive presence to a more relaxed, tactile softness without changing the primary garment.

This versatility extends to the specific hardware and accents. Italian-made jewelry featuring smoky crystals provides a muted light contrast to the deep burgundy tones, while the biker jacket-characterized by its abundance of straps-is tempered by a modern cut that pulls it away from subcultural cliché and into a functional, everyday context.

The choice to blend these opposing elements suggests a move away from the "signature style" toward a modular approach. The effectiveness of the look relies on the contrast: the weight of a croc-embossed coat providing the necessary frame for the lightness of a sheer fabric underneath, making the clothing a tool for shifting moods rather than a fixed uniform.