World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

GUESS x Leonie Hanne: Layering Armor and Softness in the Fall/Winter 2026 Capsule

Women

The tension in a wardrobe often exists between the desire for armor and the inclination toward softness. In the Fall/Winter 2026 capsule from Leonie Hanne for GUESS, this conflict is not resolved by choosing one over the other, but by layering them into a single silhouette.

Autumn fashion: leather jacket
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Autumn fashion: leather jacket

The most immediate signal of this approach is the burgundy croc-embossed leather maxi trench. Its rigidity-the stand-up collar and the heavy, lacquered surface-establishes a sharp, architectural boundary. However, the wearability of the look shifts when that structure is paired with the fluidity of lace skirts or the matte drape of cashmere palazzo pants. By placing a heavy leather exterior over a weightless fabric, the outfit moves from a statement of sheer power to a study in proportion.

The Shift in Texture

Where a traditional professional wardrobe might lean entirely on structured tailoring, this collection introduces a specific collision of materials. The juxtaposition of coarse leather against delicate lace changes the visual meaning of the ensemble; the leather no longer reads as purely utilitarian or rebellious, and the lace ceases to be solely romantic. Together, they create a balanced silhouette that allows a wearer to transition from a rigid, decisive presence to a more relaxed, tactile softness without changing the primary garment.

This versatility extends to the specific hardware and accents. Italian-made jewelry featuring smoky crystals provides a muted light contrast to the deep burgundy tones, while the biker jacket-characterized by its abundance of straps-is tempered by a modern cut that pulls it away from subcultural cliché and into a functional, everyday context.

The choice to blend these opposing elements suggests a move away from the "signature style" toward a modular approach. The effectiveness of the look relies on the contrast: the weight of a croc-embossed coat providing the necessary frame for the lightness of a sheer fabric underneath, making the clothing a tool for shifting moods rather than a fixed uniform.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Pajero 2026: The Trade-Off Between Heavier Mass and Proven Off-Road Pedigree
Auto
Pajero 2026: The Trade-Off Between Heavier Mass and Proven Off-Road Pedigree
Popular
Starshield Restrictions Spark Row: Ukraine President Accuses U.S. of Sabotage

U.S. officials deny issuing any orders to limit the network, while Zelenskyy states the disruptions have hindered Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian weapons.

Starshield Restrictions Spark Row: Ukraine President Accuses U.S. of Sabotage
The German Engine: Once Unstoppable, Now Stalled
The German Engine: Once Unstoppable, Now Stalled
Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey
Eating 50g of processed meat daily raises heart disease risk by 42%
Macron's Backroom Deal: Orchestrating a Political Comeback Through Riots Lyuba Lulko Iran's Bold Claim: Heavy Fighter Jet Set for Skies Next Year Andrey Nikolaev Why Sitting Is Worse for Varicose Veins Than Exercise Alexander Artamonov
Wolves Enter Residential Areas as Habitat Loss Forces Migration
Why the V6's Rough Reputation Is a Legacy of Cost-Cutting Geometry, Not Physics
Arctic sea ice melt season stopped lengthening after 2010
Arctic sea ice melt season stopped lengthening after 2010
Last materials
Global LNG Imports Drop 4.4% as Pipeline Gas Volumes Rise
Apple Roll Structure: Moisture and Temperature Control
Alberta voters reject secession path with 76% vote to remain in Canada
Colombian hotel revenue decline driven by strong peso
Argentina Hits Record $10 Billion Monthly Export Peak Driven by Shale Energy Surge
GUESS x Leonie Hanne: Layering Armor and Softness in the Fall/Winter 2026 Capsule
Housing allowances crisis: Senegal faces budget strain for health workers
Iran's Bold Claim: Heavy Fighter Jet Set for Skies Next Year
Morocco Unveils Five-Year Plan to Boost Education and Living Standards
Chilean Study Shows Informal Settlements Have Lower Crime Rates Than National Average
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.