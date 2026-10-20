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Zodiac-Based Makeup: Matching Finish to Astrological Archetypes

Women

A shift in makeup selection is moving away from traditional color theory toward the specific archetypes of the rising zodiac sign. The visible difference lies in the strategic choice of finish and intensity-switching from a matte, minimalist approach to high-contrast textures-depending on the perceived energy of the sign being emulated.

A girl with fermented cosmetics
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A girl with fermented cosmetics

The technical variation centers on the interaction between texture and light. For those aligning with the "ethereal" aesthetic of Pisces, the technique relies on translucent highlights and light-reflective pigments to create a diffused glow. In contrast, a look inspired by Scorpio shifts the variable to depth and density, utilizing matte, velvet-finish shadows and sharp, graphic liners to create high-contrast definition around the eyes.

The Variable of Intensity

The application changes based on the desired psychological projection. A "Leo" influence introduces metallic pigments and saturated lip colors, where the focus is on maximum light reflection and bold saturation. A "Virgo" approach removes these high-impact variables, replacing them with sheer coverage foundations and muted, natural tones that prioritize skin texture over color overlay.

This method functions as a creative catalyst for those stalled by a repetitive beauty routine. By using astrological archetypes as a guide, a user may experiment with a metallic gold liner or a heavy smoky eye-choices they would typically bypass when following standard color-matching rules. The result is not a physiological change, but a shift in visual identity achieved through the intentional manipulation of finish and pigment density.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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