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October 2026 Petrol-Blue Manicure: Application and Style

Women

In October 2026, manicure selections are shifting toward a deep petrol-blue hue, a color described as sitting at the intersection of midnight blue, grey, and turquoise. Unlike pure bright blue, this shade is considered more subdued and wearable for daily life. The grey and turquoise undertones soften the overall appearance, making it a practical choice for the transitional autumn period when darker winter tones may feel excessive.

Fall manicure
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Fall manicure

The visual effect of this color depends heavily on specific application choices. A minimalist accent approach involves using the petrol-blue tone for a French tip, adding a contemporary detail to a classic nail structure. For those preferring longer nails, the deep tone is traditionally most effective on an almond shape, which visually elongates the fingers. To reduce intensity, the color can be applied over a grey base, which dulls the saturation and creates a more neutral finish.

Stylistic advice suggests pairing this manicure with neutral-toned knitwear to maintain a restrained look. While the color is gaining visibility in social media as an alternative to nude or classic red, its popularity does not inherently confirm superior durability or safety compared to other finishes. The choice of shape, coating, and material remains the primary factor in how the shade reads visually and functions in daily use.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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