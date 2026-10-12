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Burgundy Eyeliner: Undertone Matching and Application Depth

Women

The transition from black to deep burgundy eyeliner shifts the gaze from a high-contrast, sharp definition to a softened, atmospheric depth. This change in pigment-incorporating red, purple, and plum undertones-alters how the eye is framed, replacing the starkness of black with a hue that mimics the natural warmth of the skin while adding a distinct, chromatic intensity.

Burgundy makeup
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Burgundy makeup

The Variable of Color Temperature

The visual outcome depends on the alignment between the burgundy's undertone and the wearer's skin chemistry. For warm skin tones paired with light eyes, a burgundy with a pronounced red base creates a cohesive harmony. Those with brown eyes and warm undertones can utilize both warm and neutral wine shades. Conversely, cool skin tones-regardless of eye color-require colder, violet-leaning variations of burgundy to prevent the color from appearing discordant against the skin's natural blue or pink undertones.

Application and Line Weight

The intensity of the result is controlled by the thickness of the line and the method of blending. A thin line applied strictly along the upper lash roots and diffused with a finger or applicator produces a soft, diffused shadow effect suitable for daylight. A wider line with an upturned wing or an application on the lower lid increases the drama for evening settings. However, avoiding the full saturation of the lower waterline prevents the eye from appearing fatigued, maintaining a clear distinction between the lash line and the mucosal membrane.

Texture and Finish

The choice of formula determines the physical edge of the liner. Classic wooden pencils offer a velvet finish and ease of blending, whereas gel and waterproof formulas provide higher color saturation and a rigid, long-wearing line. Automatic pencils offer convenience but may vary in longevity compared to gel options.

To maintain visual openness, these deep tones can be countered with light-reflecting pigments. Applying gold, bronze, or soft pink shimmers to the inner corners of the eyes creates a focal point of light that prevents the burgundy from narrowing the gaze.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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