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2026/27 Shoe Trend: The Return of the Elongated Pointed Toe

Women

In the 2026/27 season, the focal point of footwear shifts from heel height or material composition to the specific geometry of the toe. While previous years favored the square toes reminiscent of the 1990s or standard rounded silhouettes, the current emphasis is on an extremly elongated, pointed shape that often curls upward at the tip. This is not merely a stylistic quirk but a distinct alteration in proportion that changes how the shoe sits on the foot and how it interacts with the line of the leg.

Pointy shoes
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain
Pointy shoes

Historical Mechanics and Modern Adaptation

The aesthetic of the long, pointed toe has practical origins. Historically, particularly in Eastern traditions, the front of the shoe was extended to remain visible beneath wide trousers. To prevent the tip from catching on fabric during movement, the ends were curled upward and secured near the ankle. This silhouette entered European fashion in the 14th and 15th centuries, likely carried back by knights returning from the Crusades. These "poulaines" became markers of social hierarchy; the length of the toe directly indicated the wearer's status, with some examples reaching 50 centimeters. The construction required expensive materials like velvet and leather, with soles reinforced by pig or cow hide.

Despite their prominence, these shoes faced criticism for their impracticality. French King Charles V noted they made kneeling difficult, while English monarch Edward IV legally limited toe length to two inches (approximately 5 cm), viewing the exaggerated form as having excessive connotations.

Contemporary Wearability and Brand Execution

The sharp, pointed toe saw a significant resurgence in 1950s England with the rise of "winklepickers," shoes adopted by rock-and-roll subcultures. Today, this silhouette is being reinterpreted by major fashion houses with a focus on how the extended tip alters the visual length of the leg. Saint Laurent, under creative direction that includes Corrado de Biasi, integrates this sharp tip into collections, creating models that emphasize a daring, elegant line. Acne Studios presents both classic pumps and sock boots in their autumn-winter 2026/27 line, featuring this pronounced elongated silhouette. In the Russian market, brands such as Walk of Shame and stylist Karina Krapiva are also working within this aesthetic.

The shift away from the multi-year dominance of oversized silhouettes and chunky "ugly shoes" toward this refined, extended point reflects a move toward a different kind of femininity. Visually, the elongated front continues the line of the foot, creating an optical effect that lengthens the leg. For those monitoring current trends, this specific detailing moves from an eccentricity to a functional element of the wardrobe, offering a sharper, more defined alternative to the bulkier footwear that has recently defined casual wear.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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