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Why Hair Products Fail: The Mistakes in Your Washing and Drying Technique

Women

Even with the most luxurious shampoos and professional-grade masks, hair can stubbornly remain tangled at the ends, flat at the roots, and prone to frizz. The source of these persistent problems is rarely the formula of the products themselves. Instead, the real damage often stems from everyday habits: harsh rubbing, excessive heat, and improper application of cosmetics can completely neutralize the benefits of high-quality hair care. This analysis delves into the crucial stages of a typical hair care routine, revealing how to transform the simple act of washing hair into a gentler ritual, thereby minimizing mechanical and chemical damage.

Britle hair
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Britle hair

Understanding Distinct Hair Needs

A common mistake in at-home hair care is treating the scalp and the hair strands as a single entity. Experts emphasize that these two areas have fundamentally opposite needs. Shampoo is specifically designed to cleanse the scalp, removing sebum and external impurities. Conditioner, on the other hand, works on the hair shaft itself, facilitating detangling and imparting suppleness to the strands.

To avoid hair feeling either too heavy or, conversely, excessively dry, application must be segmented:

  • Shampoo should be concentrated on the root area. The lather that runs down during rinsing is generally sufficient to cleanse the lengths of the hair.
  • Conditioner should be applied only to the areas that require it, typically from the mid-lengths down to the ends, while strictly avoiding direct contact with the scalp.
  • The frequency of washing should be guided by individual comfort and the degree of soiling, rather than adhering to a rigid schedule.

Gentle Cleansing and Movement Techniques

It is crucial to avoid vigorous scrubbing of the scalp. This action stimulates knot formation and friction, leading to breakage. The recommended technique involves gently massaging the scalp with the fingertips, starting from the nape of the neck and moving upwards towards the crown of the head.

The use of massage combs is optional. If such an accessory causes pulling or discomfort, the manual method using only one’s hands is the safer and more effective alternative.

A Note on Oils and Textures

Pre-shampoo oil treatments, while popular, are not universally beneficial. Professionals observe that in some individuals, oil-based formulations can clog pores and trigger breakouts along the hairline. It is essential to maintain a clear functional distinction: products intended for hair ends should never be applied to the scalp, and formulas designed for cleansing should not be left on the hair for extended periods.

Drying and Detangling with Care

Wet hair is particularly vulnerable to mechanical damage. Instead of rubbing vigorously with a regular towel, opt for a gentle blotting or scrunching motion using a soft towel or microfiber cloth. This helps to absorb excess moisture without damaging the hair cuticle.

When interacting with a hairdryer and comb, specific preservation rules apply:

  • Detangle starting from the ends and gradually working your way up. This method removes knots without causing excessive tension on the roots.
  • Temperature: Use the hairdryer on a low or medium heat setting. If your scalp feels excessive heat, the temperature is too high for the current session.
  • Preparation: Always apply a heat protectant spray before using a hairdryer, and towel-dry the hair to remove most of the moisture. This significantly reduces the time the hair is exposed to direct heat.

Evaluating Your Hair Care Results

To accurately gauge the effectiveness of your hair care adjustments, introduce changes gradually. Avoid replacing your entire product line simultaneously. Begin by refining your technique, such as altering your drying method, and then observe the results over several weeks. Indicators of successful hair care include hair that detangles easily, a clean scalp free from irritation, and an absence of a heavy, weighed-down sensation.

It is vital to remember that cosmetic hair care aims to maintain appearance and protect hair strands. It cannot, however, substitute for professional medical attention in cases of active hair loss or dermatological conditions.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Portuguese-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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