How ushankas and keppis bebalance silhouette volume in AW26/27

The resurgence of ushanka hats, as showcased by Miu Miu and Dsquared2, positions the excessive volume of fur as a central element of an ensemble. The strategy for making these hats wearable lies in balancing their visual weight with pragmatic foundations: denim jackets, cropped coats, or belted parkas. This approach prevents the accessory from overpowering the wearer, transforming it into a structural counterpoint to simpler garments.

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At the opposite end of the volume spectrum, beanie hats retain their utilitarian function in collections from Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton. Here, the simplicity of the knitwear acts as a visual neutral, allowing for more complex sartorial architectures, such as structured shoulders on rigorously tailored coats.

The Geometry of Vintage and the Historical

The reintroduction of the British-style cap, or keppi, in collections by Ralph Lauren and Dolce&Gabbana evokes the austerity of the early 20th century. The color palette—deep browns, smoky grays, profound blues, and beiges—reinforces an aesthetic of functional sobriety, where the accessory lends rigor to an outfit without sacrificing protection from the elements.

The bowler hat, featured in the proposals of Uma Wang and Celine, shifts from its practical 19th-century origins to a context of urban aristocracy. Its integration is achieved through stylistic harmony, pairing naturally with traditional tailoring pieces like trench coats and woolen duffle coats.

Meanwhile, the transition of the scarf (bandana) into the colder seasons, observed at Givenchy under Sarah Burton's direction and at Daniela Gregis, alters the perception of the accessory by merging it with pictorial and folkloric references. The fundamental change lies in the tying technique: a knot at the nape, maintaining fabric volume at the top of the head, creates a profile reminiscent of historical silhouettes, transforming a light item into a winter compositional element.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.