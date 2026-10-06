Pre-shampoo scalp massage technique: Easy habit to improve hair structure

Before applying any hair product, the condition of the scalp plays a pivotal role in determining how effectively strands respond to cleansing and hydration. A simple gesture, performed in the minutes preceding a shower, can prepare the scalp's structure for subsequent care without demanding specialized equipment or excessive time. The technique is straightforward: to stimulate blood flow and alleviate local tension, thereby creating a more receptive physiological environment for shampoo to act upon.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Oksana Levchenko is licensed under publiс domain A woman washing her hair

It is crucial to understand the function of this procedure. This is not a therapeutic intervention for severe alopecia (hair loss), but rather a maintenance routine designed to warm the tissues and reduce muscular rigidity. The objective is not to cure, but to establish optimal starting conditions, making daily hair care more efficient.

A Three-Step Mechanical Approach

The execution of this scalp massage requires precision and gentleness. Fingernails should be kept short and straight, and the pressure applied should be sufficient to be felt but never cause discomfort. The sequence follows a logic of progressive activation.

The first step is circular kneading. With the pads of the fingers in contact with the scalp, move in light circles, beginning at the hairline on the forehead, moving up to the crown of the head, and then descending towards the nape and temples. The focus here is gentle warming. One to two minutes of constant movement are sufficient to increase local oxygenation of the hair follicles.

The second step works on tissue mobility. Position the fingers at distinct points on the scalp and slide the skin laterally relative to the skull, using short, fluid pushes. If pain or an intense pulling sensation at the root occurs, the intensity should be immediately reduced. Dermatologists caution that abrupt pulling can cause mechanical damage to the hair shaft structure; therefore, the fluidity of the movement is more critical than the force applied.

The third step is a relaxing glide. Conclude by running the hands through the hair, from the scalp to the ends, separating the hair strands. For long hair, avoid pulling upwards; the objective is to calm the scalp and align the hair fibers before contact with water and surfactants.

Integration into Routine and Clinical Limits

Following this preparation, the washing process should adhere to standard safety practices: apply shampoo using gentle movements without abrasive friction, and always finish with conditioner to seal the cuticles and reduce frizz.

This ritual is an adjunct to aesthetic care, not a radical solution for volume loss or thinning hair. If visible thinning, the appearance of bald patches, or a sudden change in the width of the hairline occurs, the massage should cease immediately, giving way to an evaluation by a trichologist or dermatologist. Excessive force applied during self-massage in cases of pathology can exacerbate the condition, as the underlying cause of hair loss requires precise diagnosis, not merely local stimulation.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.