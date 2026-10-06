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Fall 2026 Fashion: The Return of Late-90s Precision

Women

The fashion landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, moving away from the amorphous volumes of recent years towards a more defined silhouette. This shift is notably exemplified by the transition from the loose, robe-like coat to the straight-cut trench coat. This alteration in outerwear profoundly changes the perception of the body, replacing expansive volume with a distinct verticality. This new structure elongates the silhouette without introducing visual heaviness.

Choice of vintage clothes
Photo: Pravda by Marina Lebedeva, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Choice of vintage clothes

This emphasis on defined lines is echoed in the resurgence of cigarette pants. These trousers bring back a precise ankle fit, contrasting with the fluid drape of palazzo pants. To maintain balance and avoid a rigid overall look, current styling trends suggest pairing these sharp trousers with looser upper garments.

The midi pencil skirt is also being reimagined for enhanced usability. By incorporating softer materials like dense knits or supple leathers, designers are moving the piece away from its purely formal origins. This update allows the midi pencil skirt to serve as a foundational element for textural contrasts, such as pairing it with voluminous, heavy knitwear.

Adjustments in Functionality and Detail

In the realm of layering, the sleeveless turtleneck emerges as a clever technical solution. It draws attention to the neck area while eliminating the friction and bulk often associated with layered necklines when combined with blazers or cardigans. This detail preserves a clean, uncluttered profile.

This pursuit of visual decompression is further evident in the rise of the collarless blazer. By dispensing with traditional lapels, this design opens up the clavicle and neck area. This detail softens the austerity often found in menswear tailoring and creates an ideal canvas for lighter accessories, such as silk scarves.

Significant changes are also being observed in accessories and footwear, with a focus on geometry and ergonomics:

  • Bags: The emphasis has shifted from overt logo displays to sculptural form. Geometric silhouettes—rectangles, squares, and semicircles—in matte finishes and without ostentatious hardware are now defining luxury.
  • Flats: The introduction of a minimal heel is replacing completely flat soles. This subtle elevation adjusts the foot's anatomical posture and alters the way shorter trousers and midi skirts drape.

The embrace of this late-1990s form of minimalism proposes a wardrobe built on elementary shapes. In this paradigm, the longevity of a look depends less on fleeting trends and more on the precision of proportion, suggesting a return to enduring style principles.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Portuguese-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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