Plant-Based PDRN in Cosmetics: Mechanism, Formulation, and Cumulative Results

The contemporary beauty trend favoring a "glass skin" aesthetic, characterized by a luminous, seemingly poreless complexion rather than heavy makeup, represents more than a superficial stylistic change. It signals a profound shift in skincare philosophy, moving away from merely concealing imperfections towards actively improving the skin’s fundamental health and hydration. Central to this evolution is the increasing prominence of polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRNs). While medical applications historically utilized fish-derived PDRNs, the cosmetic industry, particularly in Asia, has embraced plant-based PDRNs, notably extracted from roots like ginseng, as a key component in achieving this desired skin quality.

Photo: Own work by Petr Ermilin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Rejuvenation

Distinguishing Mechanism from Promise

It is crucial to differentiate the inherent biological function of a molecule from the marketing claims made about a finished product. Plant-derived PDRN primarily acts as a signaling agent. Upon application to the skin, it stimulates fibroblasts, the cells responsible for producing collagen and elastin, which are vital for skin's structure and elasticity. This fibroblast activation is the core mechanism. Any purported benefits, such as accelerated regeneration, enhanced deep-layer moisture retention, or reduced sensitivity to irritants, are contingent upon how the PDRN is formulated within a product and the overall stability of the finished item. These factors can vary significantly between studies and across different brands.

When consumers observe tangible results—like a denser skin texture and a natural radiance that negates the need for foundation—this represents the ultimate outcome for the user. The transition from the basic mechanism (fibroblast activation) to the desired result (luminous, smoother skin) requires consistent application. Plant-derived PDRN exhibits a cumulative effect; noticeable improvements in skin tone and uniformity typically emerge between the third and fourth week of regular use, rather than immediately after the initial application.

Formulation Dictates Function

The effectiveness of any skincare ingredient is not solely determined by the ingredient itself but by the delivery system and accompanying components within the formula. Consider, for example, a product described as a "mist-velo." This is not merely thermal water; its efficacy stems from a sophisticated combination of PDRN with ceramides, squalane, and polyglutamic acid. This blend creates a film that actively combats moisture evaporation, particularly in dry environments. The distinction between such a spray and a standard moisturizer lies in the formula's architecture, which prioritizes water retention over superficial liquid application.

Similarly, an "oxygenated serum" employs microbubbles to deliver a complex of ginseng hydrolate and hyaluronic acid. The textural properties of such a serum are engineered to influence penetration and to ensure a non-greasy feel—a physical characteristic of the formulation, not merely a subjective perception. Another example involves dual-chamber creams, where one compartment contains a gel with panthenol and hyaluronate, and the other holds capsules with PDRN and peptides. This design allows users to adjust the oil-to-hydration ratio based on their specific skin type. Such a formulation strategy provides flexibility and caters to individual needs, rather than representing an inherent magical property of the PDRN itself.

Routine as a Control Variable

To accurately interpret skincare results, consistent application protocols are essential. A typical morning routine might involve cleansing, followed by the application of a PDRN-infused mist and serum, culminating in sunscreen. The evening regimen, after makeup removal, could incorporate a regenerating ampoule and an occlusive cream. The underlying principle is systemic: plant-derived PDRN is not a standalone solution that can replace essential steps like sun protection or thorough cleansing. Instead, it functions synergistically with these established practices. Consistency emerges as the critical factor that bridges the gap between the expectation of immediate gratification and the reality of cumulative effects, which unfold over weeks of dedicated use.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.