Daily habits for nail health: Restoring nail thickness after gel polish

While gel polish offers long-lasting wear, improper removal and frequent application can thin the nail plate. When nails become brittle, peel, or break, it's time to forgo polymers for several weeks and focus on essential care.

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Nail Care: Removal and Shaping

Scraping off the base coat with metal pushers or tearing off layers of polish along with the nail are damaging practices. Instead, residual product should be carefully removed, avoiding injury to the upper nail layers. For weakened nails, it's advisable to trim them short, as reduced length minimizes the risk of breaks from everyday activities. When shaping, use fine-grit files, applying gentle pressure to the edges.

Nourishing the Nails

Without polish, the nail matrix and cuticle require intensive nourishment. Natural oils such as almond, apricot, or olive oil should be massaged into the base of the nail, where the growth zone is located. Over-the-counter serums and strengthening polishes can form a protective film, infusing the keratin with essential trace elements. Dry cuticles lead to hangnails and micro-cracks, making consistent care for the skin surrounding the nail plate crucial.

Protection from Chemicals

Exposure to water and household chemicals strips natural lipids from the nails, making them fragile. Soaps and detergents can render the nail plate brittle. It is essential to wear rubber gloves when cleaning or washing dishes. Home treatments such as oil baths with a drop of lemon juice can help strengthen nail structure and slightly brighten their surface.

Daily Habits for Nail Health

Keep cuticle oil on your bedside table and apply it before sleep. A soft nail file should always be at hand to immediately address snags before they can lead to a deeper break. Hand cream should be applied after every instance of hand washing. Typically, within two to four weeks, the nail plate partially regenerates, becoming firmer and regaining its natural luster.

Context: This article provides advice on restoring nail health after damage caused by gel polish, focusing on proper removal, nourishment, chemical protection, and daily habits for recovery. — Pravda.Ru.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.