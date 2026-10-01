World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Daily habits for nail health: Restoring nail thickness after gel polish

Women

While gel polish offers long-lasting wear, improper removal and frequent application can thin the nail plate. When nails become brittle, peel, or break, it's time to forgo polymers for several weeks and focus on essential care.

Ногти слоятся
Photo: https://i.pinimg.com/736x/76/aa/e7/76aae7e1ad3cda107b219edc8cc0e860.jpg
Ногти слоятся

Nail Care: Removal and Shaping

Scraping off the base coat with metal pushers or tearing off layers of polish along with the nail are damaging practices. Instead, residual product should be carefully removed, avoiding injury to the upper nail layers. For weakened nails, it's advisable to trim them short, as reduced length minimizes the risk of breaks from everyday activities. When shaping, use fine-grit files, applying gentle pressure to the edges.

Nourishing the Nails

Without polish, the nail matrix and cuticle require intensive nourishment. Natural oils such as almond, apricot, or olive oil should be massaged into the base of the nail, where the growth zone is located. Over-the-counter serums and strengthening polishes can form a protective film, infusing the keratin with essential trace elements. Dry cuticles lead to hangnails and micro-cracks, making consistent care for the skin surrounding the nail plate crucial.

Protection from Chemicals

Exposure to water and household chemicals strips natural lipids from the nails, making them fragile. Soaps and detergents can render the nail plate brittle. It is essential to wear rubber gloves when cleaning or washing dishes. Home treatments such as oil baths with a drop of lemon juice can help strengthen nail structure and slightly brighten their surface.

Daily Habits for Nail Health

Keep cuticle oil on your bedside table and apply it before sleep. A soft nail file should always be at hand to immediately address snags before they can lead to a deeper break. Hand cream should be applied after every instance of hand washing. Typically, within two to four weeks, the nail plate partially regenerates, becoming firmer and regaining its natural luster.

Context: This article provides advice on restoring nail health after damage caused by gel polish, focusing on proper removal, nourishment, chemical protection, and daily habits for recovery. — Pravda.Ru.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Russia takes Western assets: Auchan, Metro and Nestlé come under external management
Economics
Russia takes Western assets: Auchan, Metro and Nestlé come under external management
Trump's War on Bugs: D.C. Targeted for Massive Mosquito and Tick Reduction
Americas
Trump's War on Bugs: D.C. Targeted for Massive Mosquito and Tick Reduction
Ford CEO: Europe's Window to Compete With China Has Closed, But We Will Partner to Win
Auto
Ford CEO: Europe's Window to Compete With China Has Closed, But We Will Partner to Win
Popular
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack

New details have emerged about the Indian captain injured during the Flydubai cockpit attack, while conflicting reports continue to raise questions over which off-duty pilots ultimately took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.

Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Pilot As Threat: The Flydubai Attack and Other Shocking Aviation Incidents
East German wallets: A wealth divide persists after 36 years
Trump's War on Bugs: D.C. Targeted for Massive Mosquito and Tick Reduction Alexander Artamonov Geocentric beliefs: One in five Russians still thinks the Sun orbits Earth Margarita Kicherova US Moves Into Argentina With $7 Billion: What Trump Gains From His Alliance With Milei Alexander Shtorm
Spain's Frontier Crisis: King Demands EU Takes Charge of Border Breach
Why cats stare at blank walls and ceilings
Algeria Advances SoutH2 Corridor with Italy, Germany, and Austria
Algeria Advances SoutH2 Corridor with Italy, Germany, and Austria
Last materials
Daily habits for nail health: Restoring nail thickness after gel polish
Tibetan antelope populations quadruple as habitats expand across the plateau
Ford CEO: Europe's Window to Compete With China Has Closed, But We Will Partner to Win
White House weighs diesel export limit to combat rising domestic prices
Trump's War on Bugs: D.C. Targeted for Massive Mosquito and Tick Reduction
Prioritize Protein and Strength Training to Prevent Muscle Loss During Weight Loss
Uzbekistan Penalties for Negligent Parents Jump 20% to 200,000 Cases
Geocentric beliefs: One in five Russians still thinks the Sun orbits Earth
Falkland Islands: Chile's trade reopening sparks Argentine ire
Leaked data shows Turkmenistan tracks 613 citizens for overseas pursuit
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.