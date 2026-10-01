NYFW Spring/Summer 2027: Five wearable design trends beyond minimalism

New York recently hosted its Spring/Summer 2027 fashion week from September 10th to 15th, 2026. The event featured approximately 70 shows, commencing with Diane von Furstenberg and concluding with Thom Browne. Notable designers showcasing their collections included Khaite, Calvin Klein, Tory Burch, Altuzarra, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, and Sandy Liang.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru/news by Photo: Evgeny Samarin. Mos.ru Fashion show

Shifting Aesthetics: From Minimalism to Expressive Forms

This season marks a departure from strict minimalism, embracing garments with distinct character and a rich color palette. Designers presented pieces that blend decorative elements with everyday comfort, offering five key trends readily adaptable for contemporary wardrobes.

Cobalt Blue: A Bold Alternative

Designers like Kallmeyer, TWP, Ralph Lauren, Diotima, and Calvin Klein championed a vibrant cobalt hue. This shade offers a brighter, more assertive alternative to traditional navy blue while retaining its inherent sophistication. It functions as a confident accent rather than an overwhelming statement.

For those hesitant to embrace monochromatic cobalt, incorporating a single piece is an effective starting point. A handbag, ballet flats, a cardigan, or a shirt in this color can instantly elevate an outfit. Cobalt pairs harmoniously with neutral tones such as white, gray, cream, and chocolate brown. For a striking contrast, consider combining it with black.

Architectural Volume Takes Center Stage

The straightforward pencil skirt has receded, replaced by voluminous midi skirts. Brands such as Khaite, Brandon Maxwell, and Kallmeyer achieve this fullness through the use of substantial fabrics like taffeta and cotton, pleating, or a dropped waistline.

Maintaining balance is crucial with this silhouette. A fitted long-sleeve top, a tailored jacket, or a tucked-in t-shirt effectively counterbalances the volume of the lower half. Footwear can remain simple: loafers, sneakers, or even low-heeled flip-flops complement these designs.

The Corset Reimagined for Everyday Wear

At Altuzarra, Khaite, Wiederhoeft, and Sandy Liang, the corset has shed its overt retro associations. It now functions as a versatile garment element, appearing as drapery, peplums, or contributing to a layered effect.

To temper any theatricality, focus on the material. Matte cotton, suiting wool, and denim are ideal choices. These corset-inspired pieces integrate seamlessly with relaxed trousers, straight-leg jeans, or Bermuda shorts. Layering an unbuttoned shirt or a blazer over a corset transforms it into a functional part of the ensemble, rather than a mere costume piece.

Colorful Outerwear Commands Attention

Tory Burch, Michael Kors, and Calvin Klein have pushed the boundaries of traditional beige for their straight-silhouette trench coats and overcoats. Their collections now feature bold colors and striking prints.

For a less intense approach, opt for muted yet fresh tones such as pistachio, sky blue, creamy yellow, or wine red. A colorful coat can serve as the primary focal point of an early spring ensemble.

Sculptural Ruffles Define Silhouettes

In the Spring/Summer 2027 season, ruffles have evolved beyond purely decorative, romantic accents. At Proenza Schouler, Diotima, Carolina Herrera, Khaite, and Kallmeyer, ruffles are rendered in denser, larger forms that actively shape the garment's silhouette.

These detailed elements perform an architectural function, accentuating the shoulders, waist, or hips. When selecting pieces with such complex detailing, maintaining restraint in other areas of the outfit is key. Simple trousers, a basic skirt, and unadorned footwear create an ideal backdrop for these sculptural ruffles.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.