Robin Givhan: Adjusting Color and Proportion in Existing Wardrobes

Robin Givhan observes that the real change isn't in buying everything anew, but in how color, texture, and proportion alter the perception of the same coat or skirt already in one's wardrobe. All-black, once seen as neutral, now appears too formal or even oppressive for autumn. Substituting it with deep tones—like wine or imperial purple—is not merely aesthetic; it's an adjustment of visual posture. A purple scarf over a gray coat changes the piece's weight without altering its structure.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Dinamica by Miko, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Fabric

The Reassembled Silhouette

What is seen on runways and streets is not a new collection, but a different arrangement of existing elements. The waistline reclaims its position as the anchoring point. Wide leather belts over voluminous knits and elongated jackets define the body's line, preventing layered ensembles from swallowing the silhouette. The combination of a wool vest with a light blouse creates a density contrast that organizes the look, while a skirt hitting the narrowest part of the shin visually lengthens the leg.

Subtle Patterns and Textured Harmony

In pattern selection, aggressive animal prints yield to more restrained choices. Snake print on footwear or belts integrates into daily wear without demanding excessive attention. Classic plaid endures, but the practical rule is strict: a maximum of three distinct textures per outfit. A tweed skirt with a wool vest and a light blouse works because each material plays a clear role. An excess of materials disrupts visual coherence and tires the eye.

Accessories as Tools, Not Embellishments

Accessories are not mere decoration; they are tools of status and versatility. Long leather gloves worn with short coat sleeves extend the arm line. Removable fur collars allow the same coat to function in different settings. The central theme is adaptation, not accumulation. Wardrobes need not be replaced; they need to be realigned. Foundational pieces retain their value, but the way they are combined, the accentuating color, and the detail that defines proportion determine whether a look appears outdated or current.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original publication by The Washington Post.