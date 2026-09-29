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The 'Arm Lift' Is Just a Dry Manicure With a New Name

Women

The internet renamed a familiar procedure. "Arm lift" is not a new technique; it is repackaged dry manicure. The shift lies in perception. The focus moved from durability to visual finger lengthening.

Manicure
Photo: unsplash.com by Kamran Abdullayev is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Manicure

Melissa Carmichael, a nail technician, clarifies the mechanics. This is a dry manicure where the cuticle demands primary attention. A technician uses a diamond-tip bit to remove dead skin and smooth the nail bed. They apply a soft gel. The final step involves shaping the nail after the coating cures.

This sequence creates the illusion of a longer nail bed. The color sits close to the proximal nail fold, sometimes even underneath. The outline appears clean. The finger may look shorter than it is, but the nail appears longer. This effect stems from the absence of blurred lines and the wet texture found in classic soaked manicures.

The dry method offers a practical benefit. The nail plate does not swell from water exposure. It neither expands nor shrinks during drying. The coating adheres tightly and lasts longer. Carmichael notes that clients typically visit the salon once a month.

Limitations exist. The procedure requires precision. Aggressive cuticle work causes redness, irritation, or callusing around the nail. Operating a bit near skin demands experience. Poor tool hygiene risks infection. The session lasts up to two hours.

Maintaining the result requires basic actions. Wear gloves during cleaning and dishwashing to avoid prolonged water contact. Keep skin hydrated. Carmichael recommends hand cream after washing and cuticle oil. Without this, the gel loses grip on the plate, and the skin dries out.

Visually, this is minimalism. Monochrome or nude shades are standard. Nail growth becomes less noticeable than with dark or bright colors. The polished look comes from a clean line and lack of extra details, not complex decor or shape.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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