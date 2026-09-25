Prada eliminates trousers from Spring/Summer 2027 collection

Prada's opening show at Milan Fashion Week arrived with a stark subtraction: Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons eliminated trousers and shorts entirely, leaving the skirt as the sole architectural anchor for all 63 looks. By isolating a single garment, the designers shifted the skirt from a supporting piece of the brand's visual code to the primary driver of the entire silhouette for Spring/Summer 2027.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hoskoamingwia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Prada store

The Anatomy of a Single Object

Titled "The Skirt," the collection operates as a formal study of construction. The range spans from disciplined pencil shapes and wrap skirts to pleated midis, executed in a tension of leather, wool, and PVC. The dominant length remains the midi-positioned precisely around the knee-avoiding both the sentimentality of the romantic and the aggression of the provocative.

Rather than pursuing a polished finish, the collection leans into visible friction. Raw edges and simulated patchwork suggest an assembly in progress, breaking the traditional flow of the garment. This intentional imperfection allows the midi to pivot between extremes, pairing equally well with a crisp shirt or a heavy bomber jacket.

Industrialism as Ornament

The decorative logic of the collection replaces traditional embellishment with industrial utility. Hook-and-loop fasteners on wrap skirts are overlaid with crystal embroidery, while the crinoline-historically a hidden structural layer-is exposed to create a rigid, sculptural shell. These contrasts redefine luxury: crystals provide a graphic, cold shimmer rather than soft elegance, and technical synthetics are paired with floral prints to strip the motifs of any nostalgic weight.

Material Deception

The Spring/Summer 2027 line focuses on tactile dissonance. Matte wax and nylon are processed to mimic organic textures, resulting in pleats that feel engineered and cottons that visually mirror the grain of coarse leather or suede. This manipulation of surface creates visual depth within a restrained color palette, positioning the midi skirt not as a seasonal trend, but as a versatile foundation for personal styling.