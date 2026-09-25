Autumn 2026 brings a comeback for leopard print and low-rise styles

The Autumn 2026 wardrobe signals a departure from the loose anonymity of oversized silhouettes in favor of structural discipline. The aesthetic shift moves toward forms that interact with the body rather than concealing it, replacing the pervasive cocoon shape with tailored precision and deliberate lines.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Street style: autumn fashion in the city

Structural Geometry and Proportion

The prevailing logic is a return to semi-fitted silhouettes. Jackets now feature sharply defined shoulders, while outerwear is engineered to consolidate the wearer's frame. This architectural approach extends to the use of belts, which have evolved from functional fasteners into structural tools. Wide leather bands in deep chocolate and burgundy are used to cinch blazers, coats, and heavy cardigans, effectively redefining the waistline across multiple layers.

The waistline itself has shifted. Low-rise cuts have returned, but the teenage rebellion of the early 2000s has been replaced by a mature elegance. Straight skirts and fluid trousers sit on the hips, balanced by the tension of a fitted jacket or structured knitwear.

Materiality and Surface Detail

There is a visible preference for materials that suggest a biography. Patinated suede, distressed leather, and vintage-wash denim replace the sterile finish of mass-market production, adding a layer of authenticity through perceived wear. Tweed has similarly been decoupled from its conservative heritage; it now appears in bombers and vests, intentionally clashed with heavy leather and chunky footwear to strip away its formality.

Animal prints, specifically leopard, have transitioned from statement pieces to wardrobe staples. The styling has evolved away from safe beige pairings, now integrating with leather, suede, and saturated dark tones across everything from footwear to formal tailoring.

The Logic of Accents

Visual interest is now concentrated in specific, high-contrast details:

The High Collar: High-stand collars on coats and jackets replace the scarf, creating a stark, dramatic frame for the face.

High-stand collars on coats and jackets replace the scarf, creating a stark, dramatic frame for the face. Intellectual Jewelry: Brooches-featuring oversized florals or abstract vintage forms-are placed on lapels, belts, and knitwear.

Brooches-featuring oversized florals or abstract vintage forms-are placed on lapels, belts, and knitwear. Visible Hosiery: Socks have moved from hidden utility to a conscious styling choice. Textured and lace variants are paired with loafers and midi skirts.

The color palette remains largely grounded, but is punctuated by sharp, singular injections of cobalt, deep violet, tomato red, and forest green. Rather than full-color looks, these hues appear as isolated signals-a single bag or jumper-to break the neutrality of the ensemble.