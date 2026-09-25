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East Asian beauty standards adopt animal face visual classification

Women

East Asian beauty standards, particularly in South Korea, Japan, and China, have shifted toward a system of visual classification known as "animal face." Rather than following a rigid template of perfection, this approach treats the human face as a composition of geometric signals-angles, curves, and proportions-that mirror specific animal traits. By identifying these biological markers, stylists determine the precise makeup, hairstyles, and accessories that amplify a person's natural architecture.

Chinese gymnastics for the face with a pen
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Chinese gymnastics for the face with a pen

The Visual Taxonomy of Animal Face

The system categorizes faces based on the tension between soft curves and sharp angles. The distinctions are found in the tilt of the eye, the projection of the bridge, and the weight of the jawline.

The Cat and the Fox
Both types rely on upward-slanting eye corners, but the distinction lies in the scale of the frame. The "Cat" face is characterized by a compact, sharp chin and a piercing gaze. The "Fox" is a more elongated iteration: higher cheekbones, a more pronounced nasal bridge, and a sharper jawline.

The Dog and the Rabbit
These types prioritize softness and openness. The "Dog" face features rounded contours, a straight nose, and slightly downturned outer corners of the eyes. The "Rabbit" shares this softness but is defined by fuller lips and a distinct smile, often marked by prominent front teeth.

The Snake and the Bird
These categories are defined by linearity and projection. The "Snake" possesses an inverted triangle face shape with a thin, long bridge and thin lips, creating a cold, observant expression. The "Bird" is marked by a more prominent, beak-like nose and a pointed chin.

The Deer and the Fish
These types are often associated with high-fashion aesthetics. The "Deer" is identified by large, circular eyes and long lashes, creating a calm, elegant silhouette. The "Fish" features a more elongated face with wide-set eyes and full lips, prioritizing fluid, seamless lines.

The Hamster and the Turtle
These profiles are defined by volume and width. The "Hamster" is characterized by full cheeks and a miniature nose, removing all sharp angles from the visage. The "Turtle" features a wide, circular face with a low bridge and low cheekbones.

Decoding the Profile

Determining a type requires isolating four primary structural markers through a direct frontal view: the curvature of the eyes, the height of the nasal bridge, the volume of the lips, and the geometry of the chin. The resulting combination reveals the visual principle at play. For instance, the intersection of circular eyes, a low bridge, and a rounded chin typically aligns with the "Dog" or "Deer" archetypes.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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