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Lip Skin Lacks Sebaceous Glands, Making Balm Dependency a Barrier Deficit

Women

Frequent lip balm use often creates a dependency cycle: the lips remain dry despite constant application. This happens because lip skin lacks sebaceous glands, meaning it cannot produce the natural oils required to maintain a protective barrier and prevent transepidermal water loss (TEWL).

Women's lips close-up
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Women's lips close-up

The gap between hydration and occlusion

Many products contain alcohol or potent fragrances that irritate the mucosa, inadvertently accelerating moisture loss. External stressors-extreme cold, wind, and low humidity-further degrade the stratum corneum, leaving the skin vulnerable.

Effective recovery requires a distinction between humectants and occlusives. Hyaluronic acid acts as a humectant, pulling water into the skin, while vitamins E and C support tissue regeneration. However, without an occlusive layer to seal this moisture in, humectants can be ineffective in dry environments. In winter, SPF filters and physical barriers are necessary to prevent UV damage and frostbite.

Breaking the cycle

Reducing the risk of fissures requires systemic hydration and the elimination of mechanical triggers, such as licking the lips or rubbing them with fabric, both of which strip the remaining lipid barrier.

To stop the cycle of dryness, avoid formulations with aggressive solvents. The goal is to transition from temporary surface coating to actual barrier support.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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