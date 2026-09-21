The SPF number on a sunscreen bottle is frequently treated as a comprehensive rating of protection, but it measures a narrow metric: the time it takes for skin to burn compared to unprotected skin. This coefficient applies exclusively to UVB rays, the specific wavelength responsible for erythema (redness).
Ultraviolet radiation is not uniform. While UVB rays damage the surface, UVA rays penetrate deeper into the dermis. UVA is the primary driver of photoaging, collagen degradation, and hyperpigmentation. Blocking one does not stop the other; therefore, a "broad spectrum" designation is the only way to ensure protection against both types of radiation.
The actual performance of a sunscreen depends on how the filters and stabilizers interact within the formula:
UV protection is not a permanent shield. The integrity of the film on the skin degrades due to friction, perspiration, and the photochemical breakdown of the filters themselves. To maintain the protection level stated on the label, the application must be renewed every two hours.
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Nations including the Netherlands and France are moving gold out of U. S. vaults, with Spain now considering returning 289 tons to ensure sovereign control.