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Why Skin Still Ages Under Sunscreen: SPF Mistakes That Leave You Exposed

Women

The SPF number on a sunscreen bottle is frequently treated as a comprehensive rating of protection, but it measures a narrow metric: the time it takes for skin to burn compared to unprotected skin. This coefficient applies exclusively to UVB rays, the specific wavelength responsible for erythema (redness).

Summer skin care
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Summer skin care

The Spectral Gap: UVB vs. UVA

Ultraviolet radiation is not uniform. While UVB rays damage the surface, UVA rays penetrate deeper into the dermis. UVA is the primary driver of photoaging, collagen degradation, and hyperpigmentation. Blocking one does not stop the other; therefore, a "broad spectrum" designation is the only way to ensure protection against both types of radiation.

Formulation Analysis

The actual performance of a sunscreen depends on how the filters and stabilizers interact within the formula:

  • Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide: Physical (mineral) filters that form a reflective barrier on the skin. Because these minerals are chemically inert, they are typically the gold standard for reactive or sensitive skin.
  • Zinc Sorbate: Acts as an antimicrobial agent to maintain product stability.
  • Rosemary Extract and Vitamin E: These are antioxidants. They do not block UV rays but mitigate the oxidative stress caused by the sun by neutralizing free radicals.

The Decay of Efficacy

UV protection is not a permanent shield. The integrity of the film on the skin degrades due to friction, perspiration, and the photochemical breakdown of the filters themselves. To maintain the protection level stated on the label, the application must be renewed every two hours.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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