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Proper shaving and exfoliation prevent ingrown hairs

Women

Ingrown hairs occur when the hair shaft fails to penetrate the epidermis and curls back into the skin. This creates a localized inflammatory response, resulting in red bumps and itching. The condition is triggered by cutting the hair too short, using dull blades, or hyperkeratosis-a buildup of dead skin cells that physically blocks the hair's exit path.

A young woman is shaving her legs
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
A young woman is shaving her legs

Preventing Follicular Blockage

The goal is to keep the follicle clear and the hair tip aligned with the skin surface. Avoid shaving against the grain; while this produces a closer feel, it cuts the hair below the skin line, increasing the likelihood of it becoming trapped. Use a sharp blade and a lubricant-gel or foam-to reduce friction and prevent micro-trauma to the skin barrier.

Mechanical exfoliation is the primary tool for managing hyperkeratosis. Regularly removing dead skin cells clears the path for the hair to grow straight. Post-shave, apply a moisturizer to restore the lipid layer, as dehydrated skin becomes tougher and less permeable.

Managing Inflammation

Once a hair has curved inward, avoid digging into the tissue. Attempting to force the hair out manually damages the skin barrier and introduces bacteria, which can turn a simple ingrown hair into a bacterial infection.

If the tip of the hair is visible on the surface, it can be lifted out with a sterile tweezer. For redness and itching, use anti-inflammatory agents. If a bump develops pus or deep inflammation, professional dermatological treatment is required.

Long-term Solutions

For those with chronic ingrown hairs, mechanical shaving is a repetitive trigger. Switching to laser hair removal addresses the root cause by targeting the follicle itself, reducing hair density and eliminating the physical possibility of the hair becoming trapped under the skin.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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