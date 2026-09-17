Bootcut Jeans Return With Low Rise for More Architectural Autumn Silhouette

Denim is shifting away from the polarity of oversized baggy cuts and restrictive skinnies toward the bootcut silhouette paired with a low rise. This specific geometry functions as a middle ground, offering a structural update without fully committing to a period-piece aesthetic.

Photo: Anna Malayeva is licensed under Рubliс domain A girl in flared jeans

The visual logic depends on a precise tension: a low-slung waist and tight adherence to the hips and knees, breaking into a gentle flare at the calf. This creates a leaner, more architectural line than wide-leg alternatives, providing a stable base for the heavy layering and elongated hems typical of autumn dressing.

Styling for 2026 avoids direct nostalgia. Instead, the bootcut is framed through volume contrast. Pairing the structured flare with a cropped, slim-fit blazer or an oversized knit shifts the garment from a casual staple to a deliberate sartorial choice, stripping away the generic association with the early 2000s.