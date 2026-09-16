Fashion shifts from quiet luxury to visual maximalism

The visual dominance of quiet luxury and the muted minimalism associated with The Row and Toteme is yielding to a return of visual noise. Fashion is shifting from the concept of invisibility toward a deliberate maximalism, where clothing moves from the background to become a primary tool of expression.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A woman in a bright dress

This shift is evident in the transition from monochrome basics to complex textures. Sequins, multi-layered ruffles, and active ornamentation are replacing the standard black coat and plain dress. Marni and Dior have pivoted toward playfulness, while Matthieu Blazy at Chanel interprets archives through a lens of curiosity, prioritizing movement and lightness over static forms.

The current visual code relies on the intentional breach of traditional coordination rules. Eclecticism has returned, manifested in the pairing of tiger prints with feathered boleros and the mixing of clashing patterns. Tory Burch combines jewel-toned cardigans with floral boas, while Prada utilizes layering to create looks that evolve as they are worn.

Maximalism is moving beyond the avant-garde. The complex jacquards and floral tapestries of Dries Van Noten have entered broader circulation, offering a departure from the basic wardrobe. The practical result of this change is the legitimization of the "error": wearing mismatched footwear or an excess of jewelry is now treated as a performance rather than a mistake.