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Heat Damage Avoided: Cold Curling Locks in New Shape Without Thermal Stress

Women

Heat-styling tools like blow dryers and curling irons degrade the hair shaft's protective layer, leading to brittle ends. Cold curling avoids this thermal damage by relying on moisture and physical fixation to reshape the hair.

Hairspray
Photo: https://mir-s3-cdn-cf.behance.net/projects/max_808/eaf167151787441.Y3JvcCw2Mjc5LDQ5MTIsMCww.jpg
Hairspray

The process works because the protein structure of the hair changes shape when wet. By fixing a damp strand in a curved position and allowing it to dry completely, hydrogen bonds reorganize to lock in the new shape. Moisture must evaporate entirely before the fasteners are removed; otherwise, the weight of the hair will pull the curl straight.

Hold depends on the base product. Mousse works for fine hair, while lotions are more effective for thick or coarse textures. These products create a film on the hair surface that prevents the curl from collapsing.

To maximize hold and minimize frizz, follow this sequence:

  • Preparation: Pat hair with a towel after washing. The hair should be damp, not dripping.
  • Styling: Apply mousse or cream from ends to roots using upward scrunching motions with the palms.
  • Detangling: Use a wide-tooth comb only before applying styling products. Combing after application breaks the curl formation.
  • Setting: Use fabric strips, headbands, or twists. These must remain in place until the inner layers of the strands are dry.

The choice of tool depends on hair density. Low-pressure methods, such as fabric ribbons or headbands, prevent sharp creases in fine hair. Thick hair requires tighter fixation, such as tight twists or braids combined with strong styling products.

Method Result
Twists and Braids Varies from tight crimps to wide waves depending on tension.
Bun with elastic Produces a soft spiral wave; suitable for long hair.
Fabric strips and headbands Creates voluminous curves without creases at the roots.

Once the fasteners are removed, separate the curls using only fingers. Using a brush destroys the structure and creates excessive frizz. While a blow dryer on a cold setting can speed up drying, it often reduces the natural spring of the curl due to the altered evaporation process.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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