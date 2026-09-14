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Guidelines for transitioning to a fall beauty and skincare regime

Women

The shift to an autumn skincare protocol is less about swapping textures and more about managing the physiological fallout of summer. The priority moves from surface protection to repairing the hydrolipid barrier and reversing photo-damage.

An autumn walk
Photo: unsplash.com by Alex Devera is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
An autumn walk

Correcting Photo-Damage
During summer, retinoids are typically sidelined because they heighten UV sensitivity and increase the risk of hyperpigmentation. Autumn allows for a return to cellular turnover. To prevent irritation, the introduction of actives should be gradual—starting twice a week and slowly scaling up to three sessions.

Combating TEWL
Autumn dryness is driven by a combination of dropping temperatures and plummeting humidity. This triggers Transepidermal Water Loss (TEWL), where moisture evaporates from the skin into the environment.

To counter this, lightweight gels are replaced by occlusive agents. These formulations create a physical seal that locks moisture inside. The most effective strategy is a dual-layer approach: medium-density moisturizers for daytime and denser, restorative creams used as overnight masks.

Hair and Lash Rehabilitation
Summer typically leaves hair structures compromised by salt, sun, and high-heat styling. Shifting toward high-velocity air-drying technologies helps minimize further thermal stress compared to traditional flat irons or curling wands.

The eye area requires a similar pivot. The cumulative effect of waterproof makeup and aggressive cleansing often thins the lash line. Consequently, the focus shifts from masking products—like heavy mascaras and gels—toward peptide and amino acid serums designed to stimulate natural growth.

Body Care and Texture
As the air dries, there is a higher incidence of keratosis pilaris (KP) and scaling on the shins. Addressing this requires a two-step sequence: first, physical exfoliation to remove dead skin cells and clear the path for active ingredients; second, the application of rich lotions or oils containing shea, coconut, or grape seed oil to rebuild the lipid layer.

Ultimately, the autumn regime marks a transition from the lightness of summer to a logic of deep restoration, creating the barriers necessary to survive the winter season.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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