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Red Bell Peppers and Pumpkin Seeds: Essential Food for Skin and Hair

Women

External beauty is often treated as a surface-level project—serums, creams, and masks. However, the actual architecture of the skin, hair, and nails is built from within. When the body lacks specific nutrients, the first signs usually appear in the mirror: dullness, brittle nails, or thinning hair. The goal is not a restrictive diet, but a strategic selection of building blocks that support protein synthesis and cellular protection.

Fiber
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Fiber

To maintain structural integrity, the focus should be on ingredients that actively participate in regeneration and protection.

  • Fatty Fish (Wild Salmon, Herring, Sardines): These are primary sources of Omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining cell membrane fluidity and hydration. Salmon, specifically, contains astaxanthin, an antioxidant that helps shield skin cells from UV-induced damage. For those opting for canned versions, choosing fish in its own juice avoids unnecessary additives.
  • Eggs: The yolk provides biotin and sulfur-containing amino acids, which are critical for the production of keratin. It is worth noting that the effectiveness of these nutrients depends on sleep quality; hair growth and skin regeneration peak during the night.
  • Pumpkin Seeds: These are concentrated sources of zinc and magnesium. Zinc is a key regulator of cell division in hair follicles. To keep these minerals bioavailable, seeds should be consumed raw.
  • Red Bell Pepper: High concentrations of Vitamin C act as a mandatory cofactor for collagen synthesis. Since heat destroys this vitamin, peppers are most effective when eaten raw. Adding a small amount of vegetable oil helps the body absorb the fat-soluble carotenoids found in the vegetable.
  • Beef Liver: A potent source of retinol (Vitamin A) and heme iron. Iron deficiency—specifically low ferritin levels—is a common silent cause of slowed hair growth and premature shedding.

Beyond specific foods, two systemic factors dictate the final result. First is hydration; collagen acts as a sponge in the tissues, and without sufficient water, skin tone drops regardless of the products applied. Second is the impact of sugar. High glucose intake triggers glycation—a process where sugar molecules bond to collagen fibers, stiffening them and reducing skin elasticity.

According to skin care specialist Kseniya Anisimova, nutrition serves as the foundation for the metabolic processes that define physical appearance.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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