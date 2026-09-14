External beauty is often treated as a surface-level project—serums, creams, and masks. However, the actual architecture of the skin, hair, and nails is built from within. When the body lacks specific nutrients, the first signs usually appear in the mirror: dullness, brittle nails, or thinning hair. The goal is not a restrictive diet, but a strategic selection of building blocks that support protein synthesis and cellular protection.
To maintain structural integrity, the focus should be on ingredients that actively participate in regeneration and protection.
Beyond specific foods, two systemic factors dictate the final result. First is hydration; collagen acts as a sponge in the tissues, and without sufficient water, skin tone drops regardless of the products applied. Second is the impact of sugar. High glucose intake triggers glycation—a process where sugar molecules bond to collagen fibers, stiffening them and reducing skin elasticity.
According to skin care specialist Kseniya Anisimova, nutrition serves as the foundation for the metabolic processes that define physical appearance.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The BRICS summit in New Delhi saw member states discuss the creation of independent infrastructure and the risks of using technology as a political tool.