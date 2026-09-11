World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

The '90s Are Back: Leopard Print and Other Trends to Watch in Reformation’s Fall Collection

Women

September usually triggers a wardrobe overhaul, whether driven by post-holiday sales or a sudden urge for a new image. The latest drop from Reformation offers a glimpse into the autumn 2026 aesthetic, blending athletic elements with bold animal prints and structured tailoring.

Silk trousers
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Silk trousers

When building a seasonal capsule, the challenge lies in balancing high-impact trends with wearable staples. The current collection leans into contrast: pairing the grit of sportswear with the fluidity of silk.

The Style Guide: Key Pieces and Pairings

Item Defining Feature Practical Application
Ronnie Cardigan Cashmere knit Works as a standalone top or a lightweight outer layer.
Kendall Jacket Sporty silhouette Pair with lace shorts or silk midi skirts to avoid a gym-only look.
Olina Pants Cropped length, tie-waist Prevents bunching at the ankle when worn with tall boots.
Calista Ballet Flats Tiger print, calf leather A focal point for minimalist, neutral-toned outfits.
Stella Coat Satin finish Designed for evening wear and formal events.
Pomelle Set Monochromatic silk A coordinated look that eliminates the need for mixing pieces.
Spencer Trench Classic cut The standard solution for unpredictable transitional weather.
Remy Boots Snake print, flat sole Street-ready footwear for extended city walking.
Kylie Blazer Integrated belt Cinches the waist to transform a jacket into a structured dress.
Iris Top Asymmetric knit Pairs well with lace-trimmed satin skirts.
Hartley Pants Low-rise, slight flare A nod to 90s supermodel silhouettes and "office siren" aesthetics.

Navigating Trends: Animal Prints and Silhouettes

While animal prints are recurring, this season shifts focus toward tiger patterns. To keep the look sophisticated rather than loud, the most practical approach is to treat the print as a neutral, anchoring it with a muted palette.

The silhouette trends are equally split. On one hand, the collection offers the structured, waist-emphasizing lines of the Kylie blazer; on the other, it embraces the relaxed, low-slung proportions of the Hartley pants. The former is about precision and authority, while the latter relies on the effortless ease of the 1990s.

For those prioritizing versatility, the Spencer trench and Ronnie cardigan remain the safest investments, as their utility extends across multiple seasons and style preferences.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Europe
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
A Soviet Mistake Nobody Expected: A Reservoir Became Wildlife Stronghold
Russia
A Soviet Mistake Nobody Expected: A Reservoir Became Wildlife Stronghold
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
White House Eyes New Negotiators to Replace Witkoff and Kushner

Reports of a potential reshuffle among U.S. negotiators on the Ukrainian issue suggest a tactical move to manage political perception during the process.

White House Eyes New Negotiators to Replace Witkoff and Kushner
NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities
NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities
Irkutsk Aviation Plant Starts MC-21 Serial Production Targeting 36 Jets a Year
Public Sentiment Toward European Union Reaches Record Low in France
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
New Delhi to Host 18th BRICS Summit Amid Global Trade Tensions
Russia and China to Build Solar Power Plant on Border Island by 2028
Blades Forged by the Wind: Ancient Weapon-Making Secret Discovered in Sri Lanka
Blades Forged by the Wind: Ancient Weapon-Making Secret Discovered in Sri Lanka
Last materials
Why rose prickles are shaped like blades rather than needles
Centre weighs Article 371(K) for Ladakh with elected UT body to protect land and culture
Telangana to launch CURE Bill for unified urban administration
Men Face a Much Higher Risk of Throat Cancer Than Women, Study Finds
China removes Intel and AMD from government laptop procurement
Russian Men's Health Secret: The Prostate Massage
Olive-hued spicy green tomato salad with sweet and sour profile
Silicon Becomes New Gold: Semiconductor Wafer Market Surges 11.5% in One Quarter
Japan Protests UN World Map Designating Kuril Islands as Russian Territory
A Cat's Secret Scent: The Hidden Stabilizer in Their Kidneys
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.