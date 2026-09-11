The '90s Are Back: Leopard Print and Other Trends to Watch in Reformation’s Fall Collection

September usually triggers a wardrobe overhaul, whether driven by post-holiday sales or a sudden urge for a new image. The latest drop from Reformation offers a glimpse into the autumn 2026 aesthetic, blending athletic elements with bold animal prints and structured tailoring.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Silk trousers

When building a seasonal capsule, the challenge lies in balancing high-impact trends with wearable staples. The current collection leans into contrast: pairing the grit of sportswear with the fluidity of silk.

The Style Guide: Key Pieces and Pairings

Item Defining Feature Practical Application Ronnie Cardigan Cashmere knit Works as a standalone top or a lightweight outer layer. Kendall Jacket Sporty silhouette Pair with lace shorts or silk midi skirts to avoid a gym-only look. Olina Pants Cropped length, tie-waist Prevents bunching at the ankle when worn with tall boots. Calista Ballet Flats Tiger print, calf leather A focal point for minimalist, neutral-toned outfits. Stella Coat Satin finish Designed for evening wear and formal events. Pomelle Set Monochromatic silk A coordinated look that eliminates the need for mixing pieces. Spencer Trench Classic cut The standard solution for unpredictable transitional weather. Remy Boots Snake print, flat sole Street-ready footwear for extended city walking. Kylie Blazer Integrated belt Cinches the waist to transform a jacket into a structured dress. Iris Top Asymmetric knit Pairs well with lace-trimmed satin skirts. Hartley Pants Low-rise, slight flare A nod to 90s supermodel silhouettes and "office siren" aesthetics.

Navigating Trends: Animal Prints and Silhouettes

While animal prints are recurring, this season shifts focus toward tiger patterns. To keep the look sophisticated rather than loud, the most practical approach is to treat the print as a neutral, anchoring it with a muted palette.

The silhouette trends are equally split. On one hand, the collection offers the structured, waist-emphasizing lines of the Kylie blazer; on the other, it embraces the relaxed, low-slung proportions of the Hartley pants. The former is about precision and authority, while the latter relies on the effortless ease of the 1990s.

For those prioritizing versatility, the Spencer trench and Ronnie cardigan remain the safest investments, as their utility extends across multiple seasons and style preferences.