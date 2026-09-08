Bare lashes trend becomes new luxury in runway makeup

The decision to omit mascara is moving from a niche professional trick to a deliberate aesthetic choice. By leaving lashes "bare," makeup artists are shifting the focal point away from the eyes' perimeter and toward the actual quality of the skin and the natural openness of the gaze.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Woman's eyes closeup

This shift began on the runways roughly five years ago. At the time, minimalism served a functional purpose: it prevented makeup from competing with complex garment constructions and avant-garde fabric textures. The rise of "quiet luxury" later codified this look, prioritizing biological health and natural facial contours over the rigid geometry of eyeliner and heavy pigments.

However, removing dark pigment from the lashes exposes the periorbital area. Without the distraction of mascara, every imperfection around the eyes becomes visible, making preparation critical for the look to appear intentional rather than unfinished.

To achieve this balance, the focus shifts to structural preparation:

Conditioning: Evening applications of strengthening serums or lash oils ensure the hair has a natural, healthy sheen.

Evening applications of strengthening serums or lash oils ensure the hair has a natural, healthy sheen. Mechanical Lift: A curler used at the roots for approximately seven seconds provides the necessary vertical lift to open the eye without adding product.

A curler used at the roots for approximately seven seconds provides the necessary vertical lift to open the eye without adding product. Definition: A clear brow gel or primer fixes the curl and adds a hydrated, polished finish. For those with very fair or sparse lashes, professional tinting is a more sustainable alternative to daily mascara.

A clear brow gel or primer fixes the curl and adds a hydrated, polished finish. For those with very fair or sparse lashes, professional tinting is a more sustainable alternative to daily mascara. Light Correction: A light-reflecting concealer is used under the eyes and on the lids. Heavy powders should be avoided here, as they settle into fine lines, which become more apparent when the lashes are bare.

The "no-mascara" approach is particularly effective for those with naturally dense lashes or hooded eyelids, where heavy textures often weigh down the gaze. Since the eyes are no longer the anchor of the face, the equilibrium of the image relies on the precision of the brows, cheekbones, and lips.

For those transitioning from high-contrast makeup, the strategy involves redistributing focus to other textures. This includes advanced lip pigment techniques that redefine lip shape through blending rather than fillers.