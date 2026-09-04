Dietary adjustments can directly influence skin density and protective functions. Nutrients found in specific fruits—particularly kiwi and cherries—act as internal support for the epidermis, bypassing the need for topical interventions.
A study conducted by American researchers highlights the potency of kiwi. Participants who consumed two kiwis daily for two months saw skin density increase by 48%. This result was achieved without changing existing skincare routines, using specialized cosmetics, or undergoing injections.
The shift in density correlates with a rise in vitamin C levels in both blood plasma and skin tissues. Because vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis, the regular intake of kiwi accelerated epidermal cell renewal by 30%.
Cherries serve a different but complementary purpose. Rich in fructose, proteins, vitamin C, and minerals, they are primarily used in nutrition to combat dehydration and maintain moisture balance within the body.
|Fruit
|Primary Effect
|Mechanism/Metric
|Kiwi
|Structural density & renewal
|+48% density, +30% cell renewal via Vitamin C
|Cherry
|Hydration support
|Moisture compensation through minerals and proteins
However, isolated "superfoods" cannot replace a balanced diet. To integrate these fruits effectively, consider the following approach:
It is important to distinguish between nutritional support and medical treatment. For chronic conditions like acne or dermatitis, dietary changes support but do not replace professional therapy and diagnosis.
Expert review: cosmetologist Mariya Polyakova
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russia is set to unveil a groundbreaking new family of stealth unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for deployment from its fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026.