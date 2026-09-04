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Two kiwis a day improve skin density without creams or injections

Women

Dietary adjustments can directly influence skin density and protective functions. Nutrients found in specific fruits—particularly kiwi and cherries—act as internal support for the epidermis, bypassing the need for topical interventions.

Kiwi fruit
Photo: flickr.com by Theo Crazzolara, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Kiwi fruit

A study conducted by American researchers highlights the potency of kiwi. Participants who consumed two kiwis daily for two months saw skin density increase by 48%. This result was achieved without changing existing skincare routines, using specialized cosmetics, or undergoing injections.

The shift in density correlates with a rise in vitamin C levels in both blood plasma and skin tissues. Because vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis, the regular intake of kiwi accelerated epidermal cell renewal by 30%.

Cherries serve a different but complementary purpose. Rich in fructose, proteins, vitamin C, and minerals, they are primarily used in nutrition to combat dehydration and maintain moisture balance within the body.

Fruit Primary Effect Mechanism/Metric
Kiwi Structural density & renewal +48% density, +30% cell renewal via Vitamin C
Cherry Hydration support Moisture compensation through minerals and proteins

However, isolated "superfoods" cannot replace a balanced diet. To integrate these fruits effectively, consider the following approach:

  • Track reactions: Keep a food diary to monitor potential allergies to new additions.
  • Control portions: Overconsumption can irritate the gastrointestinal tract; a handful of berries per day is typically sufficient.
  • Consistency over volume: Small, regular portions are more effective for nutrient absorption than occasional large quantities.

It is important to distinguish between nutritional support and medical treatment. For chronic conditions like acne or dermatitis, dietary changes support but do not replace professional therapy and diagnosis.

Expert review: cosmetologist Mariya Polyakova

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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