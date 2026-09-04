Top accessory trends for Fall-Winter 2026: High-capacity carryalls

The Fall-Winter 2026 accessory landscape is defined by a tension between oversized functionality and strict minimalism. Based on recent sightings among industry insiders and celebrities, the following silhouettes have emerged as the primary contenders for this season's wardrobe.
For those prioritizing utility without sacrificing a modern silhouette, the Coach Chelsea stands out. This shoulder bag maintains the high capacity of the viral Brooklyn model but introduces a front flap for a more updated look.
A different approach to volume is found in The Row’s Brian tote. Defined by an elongated "east-west" shape and massive double handles, this piece focuses on a quiet luxury aesthetic. It is available in chocolate and beige tones, positioning it as a new benchmark for daily wear.
Similarly, Polo Ralph Lauren introduces the Blaze, a large shoulder shopper. Drawing from equestrian aesthetics, the bag blends a heritage feel with contemporary proportions, designed for long-term versatility.
For a more polished or formal context, the focus shifts to clean lines and rich textures:
Tory Burch is challenging traditional seasonal boundaries by integrating woven baskets into autumn styling. The visual effect relies on contrast: pairing the lightweight, summer-coded texture of a woven bag with heavy autumnal fabrics like corduroy trousers and thick wool sweaters to break the monotony of winter dressing.
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Russia is set to unveil a groundbreaking new family of stealth unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for deployment from its fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026.