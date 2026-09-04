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Top accessory trends for Fall-Winter 2026: High-capacity carryalls

Women

The Fall-Winter 2026 accessory landscape is defined by a tension between oversized functionality and strict minimalism. Based on recent sightings among industry insiders and celebrities, the following silhouettes have emerged as the primary contenders for this season's wardrobe.

Woman with a leather tote bag
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Woman with a leather tote bag

The Oversized Shift: High-Capacity Carryalls

For those prioritizing utility without sacrificing a modern silhouette, the Coach Chelsea stands out. This shoulder bag maintains the high capacity of the viral Brooklyn model but introduces a front flap for a more updated look.

A different approach to volume is found in The Row’s Brian tote. Defined by an elongated "east-west" shape and massive double handles, this piece focuses on a quiet luxury aesthetic. It is available in chocolate and beige tones, positioning it as a new benchmark for daily wear.

Similarly, Polo Ralph Lauren introduces the Blaze, a large shoulder shopper. Drawing from equestrian aesthetics, the bag blends a heritage feel with contemporary proportions, designed for long-term versatility.

Structured Minimalism and Evening Wear

For a more polished or formal context, the focus shifts to clean lines and rich textures:

  • Prada has pivoted toward miniaturization with a scaled-down version of its buckle bag. While currently available in smooth leather, the croc-embossed iteration is expected to be the high-demand variant.
  • Michael Kors has transitioned away from boho influences toward strict elegance. The current standout is a soft satin clutch with a fold-over flap, devoid of prominent logos to ensure a timeless quality for evening events.
  • Savette has evolved its signature trapezoid shape into a softer, less structured "east-west" model. By adding a shoulder strap to the traditional top-handle design, the brand has transformed a formal piece into a viable everyday base bag.

Seasonal Contrasts

Tory Burch is challenging traditional seasonal boundaries by integrating woven baskets into autumn styling. The visual effect relies on contrast: pairing the lightweight, summer-coded texture of a woven bag with heavy autumnal fabrics like corduroy trousers and thick wool sweaters to break the monotony of winter dressing.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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