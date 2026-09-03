Quiet luxury shifting fast: Bag, beads and frames that rewrite fall style

Autumn styling shifts away from beachy textures and casual summer footwear toward structured silhouettes and rich materials. To elevate a look with minimal effort, focus on three key accessory categories that lean into a more polished aesthetic.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Fashionable look with sunglasses and a leather jacket

Slouchy Hobo Bags

The drawstring bag, characterized by a soft and rounded silhouette, balances a relaxed feel with an upscale appearance. Modern iterations favor materials like satin, suede, and smooth leather, fitting the "quiet luxury" aesthetic. These bags pair effectively with both structured business trenches and evening attire.

Natural Stone Statement Beads

Large necklaces crafted from semi-precious stones serve as a transition tool from summer to autumn wardrobes. To avoid a resort-like look, style these pieces against neutral, heavy-duty basics such as white long-sleeve tees, thick knitwear, or leather jackets. Monochrome stones offer a sharper edge, while earthy tones align with the seasonal palette.

'Bug-Eye' Sunglasses

Oversized round lenses that cover a significant portion of the face—reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy's style—have moved from Gen Z trends into collections by Celine, Prada, and Miu Miu. This silhouette creates a cinematic effect and adds a layer of retro-inspired anonymity. Whether opting for luxury brands or accessible options like QUAY, these frames significantly alter facial proportions for a more dramatic visual impact.