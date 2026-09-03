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The nail shade detail that shifts a manicure from summer to autumn

Women

Transitioning your manicure from summer neons to autumn tones requires a shift toward depth and drama. As wardrobes move toward cashmere, grey coats, and heavy denim, nail colors should either complement these neutrals or serve as a bold focal point.

Autumn manicure
Photo: freepik.com by kroshka__nastya, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Autumn manicure

Based on nail artist recommendations, here are the most relevant shades for September, categorized by the aesthetic they provide.

Deep Reds and Warm Tones

For those moving away from bright summer reds, these options offer a more grounded feel:

  • Deep Crimson: A dense, creamy red that sits between summer scarlet and winter burgundy. It pairs best with camel, grey, and black clothing.
  • Transitional Tomato: A warm, fiery red-orange. This shade maintains summer energy but blends naturally with gold accessories and chocolate or caramel tones.
  • Black Cherry: A thick, dark hue with heavy black undertones. It serves as a sophisticated alternative to plain black or brown.

The New Neutrals

Updating the classic nude for the fall season involves adding warmth and muted undertones:

  • Oat Milk: The season's primary nude. Unlike sheer summer whites, this is a warm, creamy beige with a slight yellow undertone, particularly suited for short nails.
  • Earl Grey: A restrained grey-beige inspired by urban autumn aesthetics.
  • Suede Brown: A caramel or cognac-inspired brown with golden undertones. It is most effective in a high-gloss finish.

Cool and Muted Shades

Blue and purple tones for September are softer and more complex than their summer counterparts:

  • Morning Mist: A muted, soft light blue. This acts as a fresh alternative to milky nudes and pairs well with denim and knitwear.
  • Sapphire Blue: A midnight blue that appears almost black indoors but reveals its true blue pigment in daylight.
  • Dusty Plum: A muted purple mixed with grey and brown, offering a more modern take on traditional wine colors.

Niche and Metallic Accents

For a more unconventional or futuristic look, consider these finishes:

  • Dirty Martini: An earthy, muted olive with brown undertones. This is a subtle entry point for those who usually wear nudes but want to experiment with color.
  • Sleek Silver: Moving beyond simple rubbing powders, silver is now worn as a full coating. Options include metallic finishes, magnetic "velvet" effects, or accents on a neutral base.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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