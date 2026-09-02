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Shoe detail from Chanel and Ferragamo that refreshes classic pumps

Women

Footwear has taken center stage in the Fall-Winter 2026 collections from Milan and Paris, shifting away from conceptual art toward high-utility pieces designed for daily wear.

Loafers
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Loafers

Structured Comfort: Jazz Shoes and Moccasins

Low-cut leather shoes with lacing—often called "jazz shoes"—are replacing traditional ballet flats. Versions from Celine, Bottega Veneta, and Prada feature a more structured toe, providing a sharper visual profile than ballet flats while maintaining the same comfort. These pair equally well with tailored trousers or fluid slip skirts.

For a more relaxed aesthetic, Miu Miu and Loewe have introduced soft silhouettes reminiscent of house slippers and loafers styled as moccasins. The goal is an intentional, effortless look that prioritizes ease of movement without sacrificing the polished nature of the outfit.

Visual Accents: Cap Toes and Color Blocking

To add detail without relying on hardware or excessive decoration, designers are returning to the contrast toe (cap toe). Seen prominently in Chanel and Ferragamo collections, this two-tone finish refreshes classic pumps and boots.

Geometric color blocking and paneled inserts—a longtime Chanel signature—have been adopted by Isabel Marant and Ferragamo. These panels draw from 1980s aesthetics, replacing traditional prints with structural color shifts to add dynamic energy to the shoe.

Architectural Height: The New Wedge

The wedge heel is returning, but stripped of its summer, woven associations. Sportmax and Diesel are presenting architectural, structured platforms inspired by 1940s design. Crafted from leather and satin, these shapes move the wedge from the beach to the city, functioning as a stable, urban element for autumn wardrobes.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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