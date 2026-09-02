Rice water for sensitive skin: How the routine can improve texture and hydration

Rice water, a common byproduct of washing the grain, is gaining attention for its potent blend of enzymes and antioxidants. For centuries, Asian beauty traditions have leveraged this natural liquid as a toner and emulsion, recognizing its ability to restore the skin's hydro-lipid barrier and form a gentle protective layer.

Photo: https://ru.freepik.com by gpointstudio is licensed under Free A woman washes herself in the bathroom

Biochemical Composition and Skin Benefits

The efficacy of rice water stems from its rich nutritional profile, including B vitamins, vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, and silicon. Its star ingredient is ferulic acid, a powerful natural antioxidant that combats cellular oxidation. When applied to the skin, rice water forms a fine, starch-based film. This film is adept at retaining moisture without impeding respiration or clogging pores.

“Rice starch soothes irritation and creates a necessary barrier for sensitive skin,” explains cosmetic formulation expert Alina Chernova.

Preparing Rice Water

There are two primary methods for preparing this skincare elixir:

Fermentation Method: Combine one cup of unpolished rice with one liter of water heated to 140–158°F (60–70°C). Let it steep for 24 hours. This process yields a slightly acidic liquid beneficial for the skin's microbiome.

Combine one cup of unpolished rice with one liter of water heated to 140–158°F (60–70°C). Let it steep for 24 hours. This process yields a slightly acidic liquid beneficial for the skin's microbiome. Express Method: Use the second rinse water from washing the rice, allowing it to steep for 30 minutes before application.

Integrating Rice Water into Your Skincare Routine

Rice water can be incorporated into both morning and evening cleansing routines. Apply the liquid to a clean face for 2–3 minutes, then rinse with cool water. This step preps the skin for makeup, preventing a heavy or "cakey" foundation appearance.

“Rice water, used as a toner, refines the skin's texture. As a result, powder applies more smoothly,” notes makeup artist Anastasia Korshunova.

During hot weather, it can be misted onto the skin to maintain hydration levels.

Skin Concern: Application Method Dryness and peeling: Wash morning and evening. Loss of firmness: Daily 10-minute compresses. Redness: Use as a calming toner. Fine lines: Mix with jojoba oil to create an emulsion.

Results and Storage

Visible improvements in skin tone evenness and reduction of tightness typically appear within 7–10 days. Smoother fine lines due to enhanced hydration become apparent after three weeks. The rice water infusion should be stored in the refrigerator for no more than 72 hours. Beyond this period, fermentation can alter the pH, potentially leading to skin irritation.

“Even the best skincare routine cannot compensate if external factors, such as friction from clothing or headwear, are ignored,” cautions skin care specialist Ksenia Anisimova.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to rinse it off?

If used as a toner or mist, rinsing is unnecessary. When using a concentrated daily infusion for washing, it is advisable to rinse off the water after 2 minutes to prevent the formation of a heavy film.

Is it suitable for oily skin?

Yes. The starch content offers a mild mattifying effect and helps balance sebum production without clogging pores.

Can I use white, polished rice?

It is not recommended. The primary nutrients are concentrated in the outer layers of the grain. Therefore, brown, red, or black rice varieties are preferable.

Will it help with hyperpigmentation?

Ferulic acid and vitamin E in rice water can gently lighten the skin tone and help prevent new dark spots. However, they do not eliminate existing pigmentation.

Editor’s note: Ferulic acid is a plant-derived antioxidant that protects against sun damage and helps fade dark spots. Unpolished rice varieties contain higher concentrations of bran and germ, where most vitamins and antioxidants are located. — Pravda.Ru.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.