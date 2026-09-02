Rice water, a common byproduct of washing the grain, is gaining attention for its potent blend of enzymes and antioxidants. For centuries, Asian beauty traditions have leveraged this natural liquid as a toner and emulsion, recognizing its ability to restore the skin's hydro-lipid barrier and form a gentle protective layer.
The efficacy of rice water stems from its rich nutritional profile, including B vitamins, vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, and silicon. Its star ingredient is ferulic acid, a powerful natural antioxidant that combats cellular oxidation. When applied to the skin, rice water forms a fine, starch-based film. This film is adept at retaining moisture without impeding respiration or clogging pores.
“Rice starch soothes irritation and creates a necessary barrier for sensitive skin,” explains cosmetic formulation expert Alina Chernova.
There are two primary methods for preparing this skincare elixir:
Rice water can be incorporated into both morning and evening cleansing routines. Apply the liquid to a clean face for 2–3 minutes, then rinse with cool water. This step preps the skin for makeup, preventing a heavy or "cakey" foundation appearance.
“Rice water, used as a toner, refines the skin's texture. As a result, powder applies more smoothly,” notes makeup artist Anastasia Korshunova.
During hot weather, it can be misted onto the skin to maintain hydration levels.
Skin Concern: Application Method
Dryness and peeling: Wash morning and evening.
Loss of firmness: Daily 10-minute compresses.
Redness: Use as a calming toner.
Fine lines: Mix with jojoba oil to create an emulsion.
Visible improvements in skin tone evenness and reduction of tightness typically appear within 7–10 days. Smoother fine lines due to enhanced hydration become apparent after three weeks. The rice water infusion should be stored in the refrigerator for no more than 72 hours. Beyond this period, fermentation can alter the pH, potentially leading to skin irritation.
“Even the best skincare routine cannot compensate if external factors, such as friction from clothing or headwear, are ignored,” cautions skin care specialist Ksenia Anisimova.
If used as a toner or mist, rinsing is unnecessary. When using a concentrated daily infusion for washing, it is advisable to rinse off the water after 2 minutes to prevent the formation of a heavy film.
Yes. The starch content offers a mild mattifying effect and helps balance sebum production without clogging pores.
It is not recommended. The primary nutrients are concentrated in the outer layers of the grain. Therefore, brown, red, or black rice varieties are preferable.
Ferulic acid and vitamin E in rice water can gently lighten the skin tone and help prevent new dark spots. However, they do not eliminate existing pigmentation.
Editor’s note: Ferulic acid is a plant-derived antioxidant that protects against sun damage and helps fade dark spots. Unpolished rice varieties contain higher concentrations of bran and germ, where most vitamins and antioxidants are located. — Pravda.Ru.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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