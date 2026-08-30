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Liquid wax vs oil: why jojoba oil is unique for the skin

Women

Many consumers mistake jojoba oil for a standard vegetable oil, but chemically, it is a liquid wax. This structure closely mimics human sebum, allowing it to penetrate the epidermis without leaving a sticky film or clogging pores.

Масло жожоба
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Масло жожоба

How Jojoba Works for Skin and Hair

Extracted from the seeds of a desert shrub, jojoba lacks the triglycerides found in olive or sunflower oils. Instead, it consists of long-chain esters, which make the substance highly resistant to oxidation and help cosmetic products maintain their properties longer.

According to skin care specialist Ksenia Anisimova, jojoba acts as a physiological shield that prevents moisture loss without creating a "greenhouse effect" on the skin.

The component is versatile enough for various skin types, including oily skin. The source reports that it can signal receptors that the surface is sufficiently hydrated, which may prompt sebaceous glands to reduce sebum production. Additionally, its vitamin E content helps neutralize free radicals.

Refined vs. Unrefined

For those seeking regenerative properties, unrefined golden oil is preferred. Cosmetics expert Alina Chernova notes that unrefined jojoba contains specific proteins that strengthen the skin barrier, which is particularly useful during seasonal transitions. Refining the oil removes some of these biologically active substances.

Practical Applications

Jojoba is used across various product categories:

  • Cleansing: In hydrophilic oils to dissolve stubborn makeup.
  • Serums: As a carrier for other active ingredients.
  • Body Care: As a massage base or a treatment for dry areas like elbows and knees.
  • Lip Care: In balms to prevent cracking during winter.
  • Hair Care: Applied to damp ends or as a pre-shampoo treatment to add shine and elasticity by enveloping the hair shaft.
Skin/Hair Concern Jojoba Effect
Dryness and peeling Restores lipid barrier and retains moisture
Excessive shine Balances sebum production
Environmental stress Neutralizes free radicals via vitamin E
Damaged hair Smooths the cuticle for a satin finish

Usage Guidelines and Limitations

Pure jojoba oil should be used with caution to avoid overloading the skin. It is recommended to apply it over a hydrating toner or mix a few drops into a moisturizer. For hair, minimal doses are advised to prevent the style from losing its shape due to heavy textures.

Expert Darya Nikitina emphasizes that jojoba is a supplement rather than a replacement for a full moisturizer. While it locks in moisture, it does not provide deep hydration in the same way that glycerin or hyaluronic acid does.

Regarding common concerns, the source states that jojoba has a low comedogenicity level and rarely causes inflammation. While it can reduce the appearance of fine lines caused by dehydration and protect against photoaging, it cannot remove deep mimic wrinkles.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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