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Winter Wardrobe Shift: Moving Toward Functional Minimalism

Women

Winter fashion for the 2026/27 season is shifting toward functional comfort, moving away from restrictive silhouettes and excessive decoration. The current focus is on "clean" forms, characterized by increased volume, longer lengths, and a more restrained aesthetic.

Winter clothing
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Winter clothing

The Evolution of the Shearling Coat

The biker-style shearling coat, often featuring numerous straps and diagonal zippers, is transitioning into the retro category. For 2026, straight models with a loose fit are prioritized to ensure a layer of air between the body and the garment. Preferred colors include chocolate, cognac, and cream, with an emphasis on the quality of the sheepskin finish.

Trend expert Anna Morozova noted to Pravda.Ru that modern shearling should convey a sense of calm, favoring minimalism over aggressive hardware. She compares the current direction to a winter interpretation of the classic trench coat, defined by clear lines and a legible silhouette.

Updating Down Jackets and Parkas

Current trends move away from fitted waistlines and fine horizontal stitching. Oversized forms and smooth textures are replacing the narrow "caterpillar" silhouette. To adjust the fit, hidden drawstrings are preferred over tight external belts. Mid-thigh lengths are less common as they may conflict with the hyper-voluminous accessories dominant this season.

Parkas are also evolving toward a utilitarian, expedition-style look, shedding large fur trims and high-contrast hardware.

Fur and Outerwear Textures

Fur is now used more selectively through removable collars, dickies, or capes, which allow for the updating of a basic wool coat without overcomplicating the look. Simple double-breasted models or straight floor-length coats are recommended, while a structured cape serves as a long-lasting alternative to traditional cuts.

Regarding fur coats, the focus is on the texture of the pile within simple shapes. Short, voluminous jackets or long large-scale forms with English collars are current. Image stylist Sofya Cherepanova explained to Pravda.Ru that purity of line is essential so that the outerwear does not appear overloaded.

Practical Comparisons for Winter Gear

Outdated Detail Current Alternative
Fitted down jacket cut Loose straight silhouette ("cocoon")
Fur trim on the hood High stand-up collar without decor
Mid-thigh length Cropped bomber or maxi length
Abundance of metal buckles Hidden hardware and minimalism

Styling Considerations

  • Sizing: Selecting clothes that fit too tightly over thin layers is considered a mistake. Current styles require space for a second layer, such as a sweater or blazer, to maintain proportions and thermal efficiency.
  • Fur Selection: When choosing fur, robe-style or oversized cuts are preferred over transverse layouts or large decorative buttons.
  • Updating Existing Pieces: A straight-cut coat can be modernized by replacing the original belt with a wide leather one, removing fur trims, and adding massive accessories.
  • Color Palette: Beyond black, deep chocolate and grey melange are suggested for their versatility with bright accessories and a more structured finish.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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