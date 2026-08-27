White pedicure is often viewed as a seasonal choice reserved for summer vacations, yet it remains a versatile option for any time of year. Public figures like Rihanna have maintained this shade for over a decade, demonstrating that white acts as a neutral base that complements various footwear and wardrobes.

Photo: flickr.com by DoD News, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Rihanna

This preference aligns with 2026 fashion trends, which emphasize milky and cream tones. From a practical standpoint, toenails grow more slowly than fingernails, meaning a minimalist light coating requires less frequent updates.

Application Technique

To achieve a clean finish with light shades, nail technician Yulia Fomina recommends the following steps:

Preparation: Thoroughly remove old polish and buff the nail surface. Since white lacquer highlights imperfections, ensuring a smooth base is essential.

Thoroughly remove old polish and buff the nail surface. Since white lacquer highlights imperfections, ensuring a smooth base is essential. Application: Apply the polish in thin layers. Avoiding the attempt to reach full opacity in one coat prevents streaks and uneven distribution.

Apply the polish in thin layers. Avoiding the attempt to reach full opacity in one coat prevents streaks and uneven distribution. Drying: Allow each layer to dry completely to avoid smudging the finish.

Allow each layer to dry completely to avoid smudging the finish. Finishing: Apply a glossy top coat to protect against chips and maintain a polished appearance. Refreshing the top coat can revive the look without needing a full repaint.

For those who find a stark white too contrasting, milky or cream shades offer a softer alternative while maintaining a groomed look. These tones serve as a consistent aesthetic base that works well with any footwear, including winter styles.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.