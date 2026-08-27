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Rihanna's decade-long preference for white toenail polish

Women

White pedicure is often viewed as a seasonal choice reserved for summer vacations, yet it remains a versatile option for any time of year. Public figures like Rihanna have maintained this shade for over a decade, demonstrating that white acts as a neutral base that complements various footwear and wardrobes.

Rihanna
Photo: flickr.com by DoD News, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Rihanna

This preference aligns with 2026 fashion trends, which emphasize milky and cream tones. From a practical standpoint, toenails grow more slowly than fingernails, meaning a minimalist light coating requires less frequent updates.

Application Technique

To achieve a clean finish with light shades, nail technician Yulia Fomina recommends the following steps:

  • Preparation: Thoroughly remove old polish and buff the nail surface. Since white lacquer highlights imperfections, ensuring a smooth base is essential.
  • Application: Apply the polish in thin layers. Avoiding the attempt to reach full opacity in one coat prevents streaks and uneven distribution.
  • Drying: Allow each layer to dry completely to avoid smudging the finish.
  • Finishing: Apply a glossy top coat to protect against chips and maintain a polished appearance. Refreshing the top coat can revive the look without needing a full repaint.

For those who find a stark white too contrasting, milky or cream shades offer a softer alternative while maintaining a groomed look. These tones serve as a consistent aesthetic base that works well with any footwear, including winter styles.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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