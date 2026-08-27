White pedicure is often viewed as a seasonal choice reserved for summer vacations, yet it remains a versatile option for any time of year. Public figures like Rihanna have maintained this shade for over a decade, demonstrating that white acts as a neutral base that complements various footwear and wardrobes.
This preference aligns with 2026 fashion trends, which emphasize milky and cream tones. From a practical standpoint, toenails grow more slowly than fingernails, meaning a minimalist light coating requires less frequent updates.
To achieve a clean finish with light shades, nail technician Yulia Fomina recommends the following steps:
For those who find a stark white too contrasting, milky or cream shades offer a softer alternative while maintaining a groomed look. These tones serve as a consistent aesthetic base that works well with any footwear, including winter styles.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The simultaneous arrival of CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Vatican diplomat Paul Gallagher in Moscow on August 25 has raised new questions about possible diplomatic and political changes surrounding the Ukraine conflict.